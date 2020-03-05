Genoa City military veteran finally gets his American Legion card

The membership requirements, however, were changed in 2019 after a measure passed through Congress and was signed by President Trump. The change opened up legion membership and benefits to all veterans who have served since 1941.

Lynn Allen, commander of Sponholtz-Deignan Post 184, credited Trump with rectifying the situation for veterans like Schuren.

“The legion has been trying for 20 years to change this deal,” Allen said. “It just took the right president to sign the paperwork.”

For Schuren, it is recognition for a veteran who not only served his country, but also who has devoted decades to his community of Genoa City.

Schuren, known to friends as “Chuck,” served for 12 years as village president of Genoa City.

He also has been active in the Genoa City Lions Club, helping to organize an eyeglasses donation drive, and selling tickets for a motorcycle raffle. He was one of the founders of the Genoa City Days summer festival.

“He always had the best interest of the village of Genoa City and the people of Genoa City in the forefront in his mind in what he did,” fellow Lions Club member Bill Thornburgh said.