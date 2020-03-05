Genoa City military veteran finally gets his American Legion card

GENOA CITY — Charles Schuren always wanted to join his local American Legion, but an eligibility rule prevented the Genoa City military veteran from becoming a member.
“It meant quite a bit to him,” legion member Ed Duesing said. “He wanted to join for a long time.”
Now, with a change in the eligibility requirements for American Legion membership, Schuren, 85, finally has joined his fellow veterans in the Genoa City legion organization.
Legion representatives brought Schuren on Jan. 25 to the 332 Fellows Bar and Grill, where they surprised him with an official membership in Sponholtz-Deignan Post 184 of the American Legion. The group even paid Schuren’s legion dues for him.
Schuren’s daughter, Heidi Crow, said her father has always felt passionately about living in Genoa City and about having served in the U.S. Army.
“Those are the two great loves of his life,” Crow said, “and are the things that made him the proudest.”
Schuren is battling health issues and could not be reached for comment.
According to his daughter, Shuren served in the U.S. Army just after the Korean War and was stationed in Germany.
Because he did not serve during wartime, he was ineligible to join the American Legion.
The membership requirements, however, were changed in 2019 after a measure passed through Congress and was signed by President Trump. The change opened up legion membership and benefits to all veterans who have served since 1941.
Lynn Allen, commander of Sponholtz-Deignan Post 184, credited Trump with rectifying the situation for veterans like Schuren.
“The legion has been trying for 20 years to change this deal,” Allen said. “It just took the right president to sign the paperwork.”
For Schuren, it is recognition for a veteran who not only served his country, but also who has devoted decades to his community of Genoa City.
Schuren, known to friends as “Chuck,” served for 12 years as village president of Genoa City.
He also has been active in the Genoa City Lions Club, helping to organize an eyeglasses donation drive, and selling tickets for a motorcycle raffle. He was one of the founders of the Genoa City Days summer festival.
“He always had the best interest of the village of Genoa City and the people of Genoa City in the forefront in his mind in what he did,” fellow Lions Club member Bill Thornburgh said.
When his chance came to join the American Legion, Schuren was surprised by Allen and Duesing, along with fellow legion members Patrick Holden III and Chester Juszcyk.
The group sprang a new membership on Schuren at the 332 Fellows Bar and Grill, which once housed the legion hall.
“We told him that he was eligible to join,” Allen recalled. “And he says, ‘Where do I get my card?’”
Noting Schuren’s activism in Genoa City, Allen said whenever there is a program for military veterans, Schuren seems to be in attendance.
“The man is worth joining the legion,” Allen said. “He has done a lot for this town, and he would have probably done a lot for the legion if he would have gotten in.”
Schuren and his wife, Barbara, were married for 30 years before she passed away. Both were active together in Genoa City.
“He really cares about this town a lot,” his daughter said. “And he helped anyone who needed help, as well as doing anything for the Lions Club or the town.”
Thornburgh agreed, saying: “They supported everybody and everything in Genoa City. You couldn’t find a better person than Chuck and his wife.”