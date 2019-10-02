GENOA CITY — The Village of Genoa City is again giving high school students an opportunity to learn about government by taking a place at the table inside Village Hall.
For the second year in a row, the village is inviting students from Badger High School to participate in village decision-making through the Youth in Government program.
The program allows young people aged 16 to 18 to serve as student advisers alongside elected members of the Genoa City Village Board during regular board meetings.
One student is returning to the program this school year, and the village is seeking applicants for a second student adviser position.
Village president Bill Antti said the program not only gives young people an opportunity to get involved, it allows them to learn from village board members who serve as mentors. Antti said students seem to get a lot of out the experience.
"As they go along, they seem to really enjoy it," he said.
Student Brianna Mackey-Lord, who is returning for her second year in Youth in Government, said she enjoyed serving as a student adviser last year.
"My time in Youth in Government was interesting and fun," Mackey-Lord said. "Youth in Government was a great learning experience for what is, or was, going on in the village."
Another participant last year, Madison Hunt, has since graduated from high school and enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Hunt said the Youth in Government experience has helped her both in college and in the workforce.
"Being involved in a program like this builds skills that employers or admissions offices are looking for," she said. "Being able to work as a team, problem solve, and communicate effectively are all things that the program teaches."
Genoa City officials are looking for one Badger High student to fill Hunt's position this school year.
Applicants must live in Genoa City and must have a 3.0 or better grade-point average at school. Students also must present a recommendation from a faculty member.
The entire village board will vote on appointing students to Youth in Government.
Antti said he hopes that participants in the program go on to consider getting involved in government later as adults.
"Students that are interested while they are in high school can get good ideas on what local government is all about," he said. "They might be more apt to volunteer or run for local government."
Hunt agreed that such a program can plant a seed for future careers in government.
"Students will learn how important it is to be involved with their local government," she said, "which will prompt them to stay involved throughout their lives."