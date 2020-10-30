George Williams College makes upgrades to lakeshore path

WILLIAMS BAY — George Williams College is improving its stretch of the Geneva Lake Shore Path with new paving, a seating area and an expanded garden area.
Tom McReynolds, director of business operations, said the college’s stretch of lakeshore path had been falling into disrepair over the past few years, presenting an opportunity for renovation with a garden expansion and additional shoreline protection.
The work is taking place outside the main administration building on the private college’s lakefront campus in Williams Bay.
McReynolds said the renovation will replace some of the asphalt, concrete and flagstone areas of the path with native plants, which will slow rain runoff and reduce erosion down the campus’ steep hill leading into the lake.
A new seating area under the college’s Weidensall Administration Building porch is also being constructed, offering a place for walkers to rest and enjoy a view of the lake.
Visitors to the scenic campus path are happy to see improvements underway.
David Bunge, a retired town of Geneva resident who frequents the lakeshore path, said he is pleased to hear the college will be upgrading its portion of the lake path, which had succumbed to erosion over the years.
“It was a little bit surprising, because it’s such a classy organization,” he said of the college. “And there was 100 yards of that path that were really washed out.”
Bunge said the college campus is one of the nicest stretches of the lakeshore path, and that improvements will only add to it.
“That will really be the frosting on the cake,” he said. “I think they’ll be really glad they did it.”
The Williams Bay college is affiliated with Aurora University in suburban Chicago.
Aurora University president Rebecca Sherrick said the lake path project is part of a string of efforts the college has engaged in to improve its lakefront area. Four outdated cottages were recently removed to provide a better view of Geneva Lake for patrons attending Music by the Lake summer performances on campus.
“Now we undertake the next phase of the effort to return the lakeside front door of George Williams College to its original beauty,” Sherrick said in a written statement. “Our goal for the phase of the project is to prevent further erosion of the shoreline and to slow the natural runoff into the lake through the elimination of the hard surfaces.”
Sherrick added that renovations to the path are being carried out with the best conservation practices in mind.
Renovations were started after summer so as to inconvenience fewer path-walkers, as the popular walking path is rerouted temporarily through the college campus.
“We didn’t want to do it right in the height of summer,” McReynolds said.
Despite the changing season, there have still been a steady stream of walkers having to walk along the rerouted path while construction is going on.
Officials hope to have the project finished by winter.
“We’re grateful for everyone’s understanding,” he said. “It’s going to be really nice when it’s done.”
