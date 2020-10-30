George Williams College makes upgrades to lakeshore path

Bunge said the college campus is one of the nicest stretches of the lakeshore path, and that improvements will only add to it.

“That will really be the frosting on the cake,” he said. “I think they’ll be really glad they did it.”

The Williams Bay college is affiliated with Aurora University in suburban Chicago.

Aurora University president Rebecca Sherrick said the lake path project is part of a string of efforts the college has engaged in to improve its lakefront area. Four outdated cottages were recently removed to provide a better view of Geneva Lake for patrons attending Music by the Lake summer performances on campus.

“Now we undertake the next phase of the effort to return the lakeside front door of George Williams College to its original beauty,” Sherrick said in a written statement. “Our goal for the phase of the project is to prevent further erosion of the shoreline and to slow the natural runoff into the lake through the elimination of the hard surfaces.”

Sherrick added that renovations to the path are being carried out with the best conservation practices in mind.