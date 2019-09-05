Lake Geneva city officials again are considering putting ideas on paper for possible redevelopment of the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

The Lake Geneva City Council on Monday will discuss hiring planners to prepare a "concept plan" for the estimated 200-acre former golf course site at 333 E. Main St.

Development opponents have fought such moves in the past, arguing that the undeveloped property instead should be preserved as parkland or open space.

But landowner White River Holdings LLC of Chicago — whose past redevelopment efforts have resulted in disagreement and lawsuits — recently signaled a desire to restart talks with the city.

After the city council in July voted against commissioning a feasibility study on the old golf course, city planners on Monday will present their idea for preparing a concept plan at a cost of $29,500.

"It makes sense to spend this money to see what is the best option," Mayor Tom Hartz said.

Some aldermen, however, are voicing opposition to drafting a new plan for Hillmoor.

"The deeper we get into it, the messier it gets," Alderman John Halverson said. "I don't think this is a wise decision."

The city council meeting starts at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, and is open to the public.