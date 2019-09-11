SPRING PRAIRIE — The fight is back on over a proposed gravel pit to supply construction sites in Walworth County.

After a two-month delay, the Spring Prairie Plan Commission is scheduled to vote on the matter at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the town hall, N6097 state Highway 120.

Asphalt Contractors Inc. a company that has performed road repairs and other asphalt work in Williams Bay, Fontana and elsewhere, wants to open a gravel pit on a 260-acre site here.

Neighbors and others in the community oppose the gravel pit along state Highway 120 because they fear it would bring noise, traffic, dust and other disruptions.

The plan commission was scheduled to vote in June, but officials instead asked Asphalt Contractors Inc. to provide more details about the company’s proposal.

The plan commission vote will constitute a recommendation to the town board, which will have the final say on the project later.