Town of Lyons: Lyons Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 327 and the Lyons Fire and Rescue, with guest speaker and songs, 10 a.m., Lyons Municipal Building, 6339 Hospital Rd, Burlington.

Williams Bay: VFW Post 2373 sponsors Williams Bay Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony starting 10:30 a.m., leaving from Clover and Cherry Streets in Williams Bay and ending at Edgewater Park. A wreath laying at 11 a.m., a reading of a poem and music.

Lake Geneva: American Legion Frank Kresen Post 24 presents Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m., corner of Broad Street and Wisconsin Street, ending at Brunk Pavilion for ceremony. If canceled by weather, ceremony will take place 10:30 a.m. at Lake Geneva Middle School gymnasium.