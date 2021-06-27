History column: Working at the Lake Geneva Post Office Part 2

In the Post Master’s office, which was at the southwest corner of the Post Office, there was a door that opened onto a long walkway that ran along the west side of the Post Office behind the west wall of the large room where we all worked. In this wall was a long slit from which the Post Master, hidden behind the wall, could look out at the large work room to see if any postal workers were “goofing off.”

I delivered mail on a “regular” carrier’s day off or when he (there were no women letter carriers in those days) was on vacation. It took me six hours to walk each of the regular carrier’s routes. It was as I walked the regular carrier’s routes that I really got to know the city of Lake Geneva. Walking the routes was a very arduous endeavor in those days. Unlike today we had no three-wheeled carts in which the heavy pouches of mail could be carried. We simply carried the heavy leather “pouches” full of mail strapped to our backs. Nor did we have a Post Office vehicle to drive from one part of our route to another.

How physically demanding walking the routes was largely depended upon the weather. It was brutally cold during the winters and brutally hot during the summers. Spring and fall were the best times of the year to deliver the mail. The three city routes had different drawbacks.