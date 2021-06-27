History column: Working at the Lake Geneva Post Office Part 2

In the Post Master’s office, which was at the southwest corner of the Post Office, there was a door that opened onto a long walkway that ran along the west side of the Post Office behind the west wall of the large room where we all worked. In this wall was a long slit from which the Post Master, hidden behind the wall, could look out at the large work room to see if any postal workers were “goofing off.”
I delivered mail on a “regular” carrier’s day off or when he (there were no women letter carriers in those days) was on vacation. It took me six hours to walk each of the regular carrier’s routes. It was as I walked the regular carrier’s routes that I really got to know the city of Lake Geneva. Walking the routes was a very arduous endeavor in those days. Unlike today we had no three-wheeled carts in which the heavy pouches of mail could be carried. We simply carried the heavy leather “pouches” full of mail strapped to our backs. Nor did we have a Post Office vehicle to drive from one part of our route to another.
How physically demanding walking the routes was largely depended upon the weather. It was brutally cold during the winters and brutally hot during the summers. Spring and fall were the best times of the year to deliver the mail. The three city routes had different drawbacks.
Of the three city routes I enjoyed delivering mail on City Route #3 (on the west side of Lake Geneva) the most. The first part of the route was along Lake Street (today’s Wrigley Drive) and on Main Street across the street from Library Park. A cool breeze blew off the lake in the morning which made it enjoyable delivering the mail. About a third of the way along the route I would reach my home and I would go inside and take a refreshing nap. If the Post Master had caught me doing this I would have been fired.
During the early years of the 1960s Pleasant Street was “overarched” with towering elm trees which made the street cathedralic and cool. Eventually, however, the Dutch elm disease killed all of the large elm trees and Pleasant Street became a very hot place to deliver the mail.
The first segment of City Route #1 on the east side of Lake Geneva was especially arduous because I had to carry my heavy leather pouch crammed full of mail up “Catholic Hill.”
City Route #2 on the north side of the city was the most difficult of the three routes because of two factors, the first being that there was only one place along the entire route where I could go indoors to get warm during the cold winters or cool off during the hot summers. The one place that I could go indoors was Hanny’s White House restaurant at the northeast corner of Dodge and Broad streets.
The second drawback of City Route #2 was having to deliver the mail on Grant Street which was then a newly built up part of the city. During the winters a cold wind always blew from west to east down Grant Street. During the summers Grant Street was the hottest street in the city because there were no trees on it to provide shade from the hot sun.
Delivering the mail provided me an opportunity to get to know the neighborhoods of the city. It was the mail that I delivered, however, which provided me with an opportunity to get to know the people who lived in the city. I was able to learn a lot about the residents of Lake Geneva by seeing the letters they received.
I got to know which residents, for example, were members of unions because they received union magazines. From the the mail that they received I learned what churches they belonged to and whether they were Democrats or Republicans. I learned which residents were in trouble with the law by seeing their mail and I got to know which ones were deeply in debt by seeing the “dunning” letters that they received and which ones were wealthy by seeing the dividend checks that were sent to them.
I also got to know which male residents were having affairs by seeing the “love letters” that, when they were out of town, they sent to their paramours. I saw, for example, that one of my high school football coaches, who was married, was having an affair with a secretary who worked for a local plumbing firm. The mail that I delivered served me as well as Edgar Lee Master’s Spoon River Anthology had served the residents of the city of Petersburg, Illinois.
We, of course, never opened up any of the letters or flats that we sorted or delivered.
We didn’t have to. The envelopes of the letters and flats told us all that we needed to know.
Before concluding I should note one other “sociological” benefit of working at the Post Office. As we sorted the mail each morning, we were under strict orders to pull out any materials that might be “pornographic” and place them in a special bin. As the special bin filled up I and a couple of other young male co-workers would surreptitiously remove pornography from the bin and take it home where we would “enjoy” it. Of course we returned the “porno” to the bin after we had “enjoyed” it.
I can’t think of any better means of getting to know the city of Lake Geneva than by working at the Post Office.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.