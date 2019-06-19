WILLIAMS BAY — After a nearly two-year recovery from a motorcycle accident, Laura Washer says she will not return as Williams Bay’s police chief.

Attorneys for the village and for Washer are negotiating for her to receive duty disability retirement.

Washer said she has removed personal items from her former office at the police department, and she does not plan to return to duty.

Although she has recovered significantly from the motorcycle accident, her doctors will not clear her for police patrol work. And village officials, she said, will not allow her to return as police chief unless she can perform patrol work, too.

“They’ve had the option to change that,” she said, “and they’ve chosen not to.”

Washer was badly injured Aug. 9, 2017, in a motorcycle accident in Green Bay while returning from a police chief’s conference. After 22 months of recovery and rehabilitation, she now walks with a cane.

She has said she could perform all of her police chief’s duties except helping with patrol calls.

Village President Bill Duncan declined to comment on Washer’s status with the village.

Duncan, however, said the village board did not consider changing the chief’s contract, because officials believe the department needs a chief who can go out and cover patrols.

“Given the size of the department, it was necessary,” Duncan said. “If it were a bigger department, it wouldn’t be an issue.”

The Williams Bay department has eight full-time officers, including the chief, a captain and a lieutenant.

In addition, following Washer’s accident, the village contracted with Chris Severt, a former Walworth police chief, to fill in as Williams Bay’s interim police chief.

According to village records, Severt was paid a total of $50,962 during the calendar year of 2018.

Village Administrator Jim Weiss said having two police chiefs — one working and one on medical leave — has not been a financial burden on the village.

As interim chief, Severt was paid $45 an hour, not to exceed 40 hours a week, and no more than 1,200 hours in a year.

Severt is receiving no employment benefits.

Duncan said the village probably could begin looking for a new chief now, but officials will wait until after Washer’s disability retirement is settled.

Technically, Washer is still out on leave.

“It would be presumptuous at this point,” Duncan said of a police chief search.

Washer said her worker compensation benefits ended in January. She is now on the federal Family Medical Leave Act, which can be used for up to 12 weeks.

Washer was brought back from June to December 2018 to do administrative work at $20 an hour, for a total of $13,070.

Combined with Severt’s pay, the village paid the two chiefs a total of $64,033 during the year.

The village, as all employers, is required to have insurance for worker compensation. He said he expects that village’s premiums will go up because of Washer’s claim.

The village in 2018 paid $44,987 in premiums.

Village trustee Don Parker, who chairs the village board’s finance and personnel committee, said expenses related to the police chief’s leave did not cost the village anything extra.

Washer received most of her pay through worker compensation insurance.

“It’s why you buy insurance,” Parker said.

Washer said will miss being Williams Bay police chief.

“I really wanted to finish the work I started there,” she said.

She said she will maintain her ties to Williams Bay and will visit from time to time.

At this point, Washer said, she has no prospects for future employment.

Still, she said she wants to return to full mobility and she wants to be in law enforcement somewhere.

“Unfortunately,” she said, “it’s not going to happen in the village of Williams Bay.”