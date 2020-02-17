Ice castle a favorite spot for romantic couples on Valentine's Day

Antomiewicz and Schweitzer wanted to see the ice castle last winter when it was at Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva, but they could not get tickets fast enough.

This year, Schweitzer acted fast to get tickets, and the couple got their chance to make it a Valentine’s Day getaway.

“I feel like it is a place that you could come if you have been together for a while, or if it is a first date,” she said.

When the Madison couple saw the ice castle’s colored lights and fountains under a dark Wisconsin sky, they knew they had made the right choice for the holiday.

“We’re outside, it is cool with some nice lights,” Antomiewicz said. “And that is everything she likes.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

The ice castle has drawn thousands of visitors so far this winter, and it has been especially popular with children.

On Valentine’s Day, however, the attraction was particularly popular with couples.

Stephen Pichelman and Aly Pawlak came from Racine for their holiday together, and in addition to trying a new restaurant, they couple made a romantic stop at the ice castle.