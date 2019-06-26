The ice castle people want to move to Lake Geneva’s Dunn Field next winter with not only their frozen castle, but also with new summer entertainment ideas.

Representatives from Ice Castles LLC say they plan to bring back their outdoor funhouse next winter, and they would like to move it to Dunn Field.

Not only that, they want to establish a year-round attraction at the city-owned park by adding summertime attractions, too.

Ice Castles manager Jesse Stone said the company would like to install inflatable water slides and splash pads and offer tubing and other activities to nearby White River.

“We want it be a water experience,” Stone said June 17 at a city plan commission meeting.

Dunn Field is located near Eastview Elementary School on Sage Street and includes a skate park, tennis courts, playground area and is near the White River.

Plan Commissioner Michael Krajovic expressed reservations about the company’s plans.

Krajovic said he is concerned that a larger ice castle structure and new summer attractions would bring more people to Lake Geneva, causing traffic jams and parking issues.

“With the ice castle being here and being larger, I would expect larger attendance and larger traffic counts,” he said. “We don’t even know what this will look like, or what the impacts will be.”

Ice Castles debuted its winter attraction last winter on Riviera Beach, drawing big crowds over a six-week period from Jan. 23 to March 9. Visitors came from throughout the Midwest to experience the interactive frozen funhouse with slides, tunnels and fountains.

Stone said although it was a success, the location on Riviera Beach proved to be less than ideal.

The beach offered inadequate space for the usual ice castle, allowing only about half the potential 40,000-square-foot size. Strong winds and sand also hampered construction efforts, and shifting ice on the lakefront severed power lines and water lines.

The lingering warmth of the sand on the beach made it difficult to erect the ice castle, Stone said.

“The foundation is the key component,” he said. “It was very difficult to get started because of the heat that was generated off of the sand.”

A new location at Dunn Field would give ice castle planners more room to build, while still offering a location that is central to the city, he said.

City Planner Micheal Slavney voiced concern that an ice structure in Dunn Field would damage the grass.

“I would like for you to think about provisions if we have an early thaw and what the contingency plan will be for not chewing up the grass,” Slavney said.

Stone said water from the melted ice would be drained into the nearby White River. He said his company also would work to clean and protect the White River area.

“Protecting waterways and watersheds is a very high priority,” he said.

Some residents told the plan commission they are leery of the company’s plans for Dunn Field.

Mary Jo Fesenmeier, a former alderwoman, said Riviera Beach is a better location for the ice castle because it is closer to downtown. It allowed visitors last winter to patronize downtown restaurants and stores, which she said would not happen with Dunn Field.

“They’re going to be cold and go in their cars and drive somewhere else,” she said. “So you cut off that opportunity.”

Mayor Tom Hartz said the city would consider a concept plan, general development plan and precise implementation plan for the Dunn Field proposal.

Stone said he would like to be a part of Lake Geneva for many years.

“I would love to have Ice Castles here for at least 15 or 20 years,” he said. “That’s a long time, but that could be determined.”