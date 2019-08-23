A plan for relocating Lake Geneva's ice castle attraction to Dunn Field might be dead.

Lake Geneva City Administrator David Nord said he believes Ice Castles LLC is withdrawing its application for city approval to use Dunn Field starting this winter.

Nord said the matter has been pulled from the agenda for Monday night's Lake Geneva City Council meeting.

Nord said it appears the ice castle developers are withdrawing their request to use Dunn Field.

"Right now, we're considering it a complete withdrawal," he said.

Ice Castles officials could not be reached for comment.

The private company had proposed moving the ice castle winter funhouse to Dunn Field and also to make the city-owned site a year-round attraction by adding water-themed summer attractions.

But local school officials earlier this week expressed opposition to the move because Dunn Field is next to Eastview Elementary School, 535 Sage St.

School Superintendent James Gottinger said he is concerned about student safety if the ice castle is built at Dunn Field, and if it operates around the same time that students and staff are leaving school.

"From my standpoint as a superintendent, I have very strong concerns about that location," Gottinger said.

School board member Barb Dinan said Dunn Field is not an appropriate location for the ice castle because of its proximity to the school.

"I don't care where we locate it," Dinan said of the ice castle. "But not by the school property."

School representatives voiced their opposition at a City Council finance committee meeting on the issue Aug. 20. The committee advanced the permit issue to the full council without a recommendation.

The ice castle attracted thousands of visitors last winter with its interactive frozen funhouse on Riviera Beach. Officials, however, later said they were dissatisfied with the beach location and wanted to move this winter to Dunn Field.

The city council meeting starts at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall. It is open to the public.