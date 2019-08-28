The future of Lake Geneva’s ice castle winter attraction is up in the air, as organizers apparently have withdrawn their application to move the attraction to a new site.

Lake Geneva City Administrator David Nord said he believes Ice Castles LLC is dropping its bid for city approval to use Dunn Field for the outdoor frozen funhouse attraction.

Nord said the matter was pulled from the agenda for the Lake Geneva City Council meeting Aug. 26 after it appeared the ice castle officials were withdrawing their request to use Dunn Field.

“Right now, we’re considering it a complete withdrawal,” he said.

Ryan Davis, president and CEO of Ice Castles, declined to comment on the future of the popular attraction in Lake Geneva.

The private company had proposed moving the ice castle to Dunn Field and also to make the city-owned site a year-round attraction by adding water-themed summer attractions.

But local school officials expressed opposition to the move because Dunn Field is next to Eastview Elementary School, 535 Sage St.

School Superintendent James Gottinger said he was concerned about student safety if the ice castle is built at Dunn Field, and if it operates around the same time that students and staff are leaving school.

“From my standpoint as a superintendent, I have very strong concerns about that location,” Gottinger said.

School board member Barb Dinan said Dunn Field is not an appropriate location for the ice castle because of its proximity to the school.

“I don’t care where we locate it,” Dinan said of the ice castle. “But not by the school property.”

School representatives voiced their opposition at a City Council finance committee meeting on the issue Aug. 20. The committee advanced the permit issue to the full council without a recommendation.

The matter was scheduled for council review Aug. 26 before the ice castle company asked to pull it from the agenda.

The ice castle attracted thousands of visitors last winter with its interactive frozen funhouse on Riviera Beach. Officials, however, later said they were dissatisfied with the beach location and wanted to move this winter to Dunn Field.

As part of their plan to make Dunn Field a year-round attraction, the company received a $150,000 pledge from the city tourism commission for infrastructure improvements, including on a road owned by the school district.

Because of the proximity to Eastview Elementary School, school and city officials later questioned whether Ice Castles LLC had involved the school district in the planning.

Marcie Hollmann, president of the elementary school board, said she was disappointed because she felt that the company had not approached the school district about the Dunn Field proposal.

“There doesn’t appear to be any transparency,” Hollmann said.

Jesse Stone, local site manager for Ice Castles, said earlier in the week that the company would not build in Dunn Field without the school district’s support.

Gottinger said the two sides met Aug. 22, and although Gottinger called the discussion “cordial and productive,” there was no indication that an agreement had been reached.

The following day, Nord said the Dunn Field proposal was being pulled from the city council agenda.

During the earlier finance committee meeting, some aldermen echoed school district concerns that school officials had not consulted about the Dunn Field plan.

“I think it was the chicken before the egg,” Alderwoman Selena Proksa said.

Alderman Ken Howell said he was concerned about potential traffic issues that could be caused with the ice castle being built in Dunn Field.

“Dunn Field is too close to the school,” Howell said. “It’s too close to other things.”

At least one alderman was ready to approve the Dunn Field move.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he was supportive because of the improvements that the company planned to make in that public recreation area.

“I am in favor of Ice Castles,” Hedlund said. “And I will do whatever I can to get them here.”

At the same committee meeting, Stone said the company had considered other locations such as Veterans Park, Flat Iron Park and Seminary Park. But those sites had too many trees, he said.

“It prevents us from building a safe structure,” Stone said. “For us, we need open space.”

Whether the company is willing to return to Riviera Beach or consider other locations remains to be seen.

Sean Payne, a member of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, said he believes there are other places in the area that would be interested in hosting the ice castle. He mentioned the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa in the town of Lyons.

“A lot of people are trying to get them,” Payne said of the ice castle. “I know Grand Geneva would want it.”