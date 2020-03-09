Ice castle season declared a success despite shorter run

TOWN OF GENEVA – After a four-week run this winter, the ice castle is being hailed as a success that drew big crowds to a new location.

“We were able to open, and people enjoyed the experience,” ice castle site manager Jesse Stone said. “It was a safe and enjoyable experience, and that is what is important.”

Although attendance estimates have not been released, officials said the ice castle at Geneva National Resort attracted approximately as many as last year, when some 90,000 people visited the attraction at Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva.

Stone, who works for the company Ice Castles LLC, said this winter’s castle drew people from distances up to six hours away.

VISIT Lake Geneva said many area hotels reported significant numbers of room bookings attributed to ice castle visitors.

“We’re not surprised that visitors came from far and wide,” VISIT Lake Geneva marketing director Deanna Goodwin said.

The visitor center for VISIT Lake Geneva fielded a number of calls, emails, and walk-in visitors asking for information about the ice castle. Tourism staff members assisted castle goers with recommendations on hotels, shopping, dining, events, and other local attractions.