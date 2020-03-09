Ice castle season declared a success despite shorter run

TOWN OF GENEVA – After a four-week run this winter, the ice castle is being hailed as a success that drew big crowds to a new location.
“We were able to open, and people enjoyed the experience,” ice castle site manager Jesse Stone said. “It was a safe and enjoyable experience, and that is what is important.”
Although attendance estimates have not been released, officials said the ice castle at Geneva National Resort attracted approximately as many as last year, when some 90,000 people visited the attraction at Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva.
Stone, who works for the company Ice Castles LLC, said this winter’s castle drew people from distances up to six hours away.
VISIT Lake Geneva said many area hotels reported significant numbers of room bookings attributed to ice castle visitors.
“We’re not surprised that visitors came from far and wide,” VISIT Lake Geneva marketing director Deanna Goodwin said.
The visitor center for VISIT Lake Geneva fielded a number of calls, emails, and walk-in visitors asking for information about the ice castle. Tourism staff members assisted castle goers with recommendations on hotels, shopping, dining, events, and other local attractions.
“It certainly had a positive impact on many businesses throughout the area,” Goodwin said. “We also engaged with many followers on our social media pages who were looking for information or sharing their ice castle experiences.”
Geneva National Resort also is reporting a positive impact as host of the ice castle.
Spokeswoman Barbara Karabas said the town of Geneva resort was able to give seasonal staff employees more hours to help serve the crowds turning out for the ice castle.
“We had a great experience with the Ice Castles team,” Karabas said. “Most of Ice Castles’ employees on-site were locals, so this felt very much like a community project.”
Stone agreed that there was a strong working relationship with Geneva National.
“It was great to work with Geneva National, their leadership, ownership and their staff,” Stone said. “They were very flexible and patient with us, and we couldn’t have asked for a better relationship this season.”
The ice castle made its debut in the Lake Geneva region last winter, attracting about 90,000 people during a six-week run on Riviera Beach. Organizers moved to Geneva National this winter for more space to build a bigger attraction.
Construction crews began assembling the icy structure in early December, but unseasonably mild weather slowed their progress along the way.
The interactive frozen funhouse features fountains, slides, tunnels and other features that are popular with camera-toting visitors. It is outfitted with colored lights for nighttime visitors.
The ice castle season officially started on Jan. 31 and reported sold-out crowds on the weekends.
The attraction closed Feb. 23 as warmer weather moved into the region.
Stone said he does not view the four-week run as a disappointment because it did not last longer.
“For us, something is something,” he said. “We are grateful that we had the time that we did, and thought it was a great experience.”
Looking ahead to next winter, Geneva National hopes to bring Ice Castles LLC back for another season.
“We are in discussions currently,” Karabas said. “It is too soon to tell if the attraction will be returning next year, but we certainly hope so.”
Stone said those discussions will take place during the summer.