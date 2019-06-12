Sign Time: Fridays, June 7, 14, 21, and 28, from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Read, sing, and play while learning some basic sign language. This program’s goal is to help improve communication between infants/toddlers and their parents. Perfect for children 2 years old and younger.

Preschool Storytime: Thursdays, June 13, 20, and 27, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Bring children ages 3 to 5 for reading, singing and playing.

Science Explorers: Tuesday, June 11, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Drop by the library to learn at special “science centers,” everything from STEM-focused marble runs and robots to looking at bugs and learning about microscopes. Children ages 4 to 11 are welcome to drop by the interactive program.

Paint the Sky: Thursday, June 13, from 2: to 3:30 p.m.

It’s a ‘Universe of Stories’ for this year’s summer reading program, which is bringing the night sky indoors. The library will provide black paper, paint and brushes to create the universe. Paintings will be on display all month. This event is perfect for children ages 4 to 11 accompanied by an adult. Wear old clothes or smocks. Registration is required. Call 262-249-5299 or email Sara at soukup@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us

Sensory Play Outside: Saturday, June 15, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Babies to age 3 will be able to explore the outside with things to touch, dig, squeeze, squish, and find, featuring fun sensory objects like water beads, ice, sand and more.

Mad Science: Reach for the Moon! Tuesday, June 18, 2 to 3 p.m.

It’s the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing. With the help of a scientist from Mad Science Milwaukee, children ages 4 to 11 will “travel” 239,800 miles above Earth and learn about the wonders of outer space.

Peanut Butter Extreme Sandwich Making Contest: Thursday, June 20, 2 to 4 p.m.

In teams of four, kids ages 8 to 14 will don a chef’s apron to invent the best peanut butter sandwich, using a variety of ingredients like bananas and apples to crunchy peppers and cilantro. A panel of surprise judges will decide the winning sandwich.

Registration is required. Call 262-249-5299 or email Sara at soukup@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

Family Fort Night: Friday, June 21, 5:45 to 7:30 p.m.

Create a cozy reading fort with blankets, pillows, flashlights, lanterns and stuffed animals. Fort structures and books will be provided, participants should bring the rest of the items.

Tie Dye with Sharpies: Tuesday, June 25, 2 to 3 p.m.

Bring cotton clothing, pillowcases or canvas shoes. Participants will use Sharpies and rubbing alcohol to create tie dye patterns. This craft is perfect for kids aged 4 to 14. Registration is required. Call 262-249-5299 or email Sara at soukup@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

Kids’ Bingo: Thursday, June 27, 2 to 3 p.m.

Children ages 4 to 11 and their families are invited to play a few rounds of bingo and win fabulous prizes from Miss Sara’s Prize Bin! Registration is required. Call library at 262-249-5299 or email Sara at soukup@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

Adults with YA (AWYA) Books: Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

An adult reading club that focuses mainly on teen fiction.