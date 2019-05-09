Organizers of a new Fourth of July fireworks show in downtown Lake Geneva have canceled the event because of a lack of funding.

The announcement came Wednesday night at a meeting of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission.

A private nonprofit group, Sons of the American Legion, in March announced plans for a fireworks show called "Freedom Over The Lake" to be held July 3 at Flat Iron Park.

It would have been the first Fourth of July fireworks display in many years in downtown Lake Geneva.

Organizers, however, told the tourism commission that they were able to raise only about $9,000 of the estimated $25,000 needed to put on the show.

Dan Jegerski, a member of the Sons of the American Legion, told commissioners that his group would decide later about organizing the show for 2020.

"We need to get back to our members to see if they want to give it another try," he said.