WILLIAMS BAY — Chemical treatments have been applied and a lagoon is temporarily closed in the battle to control a new invasive plant species on Geneva Lake.

The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency reports that a contractor applied chemical treatments Tuesday to combat starry stonewort in the lagoon by the Trinke Estates neighborhood in the town of Linn.

Starry stonewort is an invasive algae that can spread and disrupt boating, fishing and other recreational activities on a lake. It was discovered recently in the Trinke lagoon, and efforts are underway to keep it from spreading elsewhere in Geneva Lake.

An earlier plan for dredging the lagoon was postponed because of high costs. The strategy now is controlling the starry stonewort with chemicals, and trying again for a dredging program in the fall.

After the chemical treatments were applied Tuesday, the lagoon was barricaded and will remain closed for 10 days.

Ted Peters, director of the Williams Bay-based environmental agency, said state regulators will monitor the lagoon for 10 days to make sure that the chemicals are working and that the chemicals stay where they were applied.

The application of "algaecide" chemicals was performed by a private contractor with permission from the state Department of Natural Resources, and was paid for by the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency.

Peters estimated the cost at $5,000.

Leadership of the nearby Trinke Estates Homeowners Association is voicing support for both the chemical applications and the temporary closure of their lagoon.

Tim Cavanagh, president of the Trinke Estates Homeowners Association, said some homeowners moved their boats out of the lagoon, while others are waiting for the lagoon to reopen.

“It is, of course, an inconvenience," Cavanagh said. "But our 40 homeowners are committed to assisting GLEA and the DNR with eradicating starry stonewort.”