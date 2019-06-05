Wisdom

Badger golfer Blake Wisdom, shown in action in this file photo, has led the team for the past two seasons, and this year finished strong at the state championships. (File photo/Regional News)

Badger High School golfer Blake Wisdom has narrowly missed a state championship, finishing in a third-place tie out of 104 competitors at the Division 1 state competition.

Wisdom, a senior at Badger, held first place briefly after the first round of action during the two-day event at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.

Following the second round, which concluded Tuesday, Wisdom finished with a one-over-par score of 145 — good enough for a third-place tie with Drew Sagrillo of Marquette University High School in Milwaukee.

That was eight strokes behind champion Russel Dettmering of Merrill High School, and two strokes behind second-place finisher Jack Blair of Marquette University High.

Thanks in part to Wisdom's stellar score, the Badger team finished third out of 16 teams, shooting a 623 — 29 strokes behind state champion Marquette University High.

Wisdom has led the Badger team for the past two seasons, capturing Southern Lakes Conference player-of-the-year honors in both 2018 and 2019. 