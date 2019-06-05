Badger High School golfer Blake Wisdom has narrowly missed a state championship, finishing in a third-place tie out of 104 competitors at the Division 1 state competition.

Wisdom, a senior at Badger, held first place briefly after the first round of action during the two-day event at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.

Following the second round, which concluded Tuesday, Wisdom finished with a one-over-par score of 145 — good enough for a third-place tie with Drew Sagrillo of Marquette University High School in Milwaukee.

That was eight strokes behind champion Russel Dettmering of Merrill High School, and two strokes behind second-place finisher Jack Blair of Marquette University High.

Thanks in part to Wisdom's stellar score, the Badger team finished third out of 16 teams, shooting a 623 — 29 strokes behind state champion Marquette University High.

Wisdom has led the Badger team for the past two seasons, capturing Southern Lakes Conference player-of-the-year honors in both 2018 and 2019.