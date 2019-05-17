Lake Geneva is the best small town in America to find adventure, according to a national newspaper.

The city was named the "Best Small Town for Adventure," by USA Today.

Stephanie Klett, VISIT Lake Geneva president and CEO, said she is pleased that Lake Geneva received the honor.

"We had our fingers crossed with the range of adventures here — on water, on land and in the air — that Lake Geneva would get top-10 standing, but to win this award outright, that's a big 'wow' for all of us," Klett said in a news release.

Klett said Lake Geneva stands out by offers various outdoor activities such as water skiing, paddling, hiking, zip lining, mountain biking and sailing. She said Lake Geneva beat out communities of similar size in New York, Wyoming, Utah, Florida and Michigan to receive the honor.

Klett also cited the Geneva Lake Sailing School, Adventure Center at Grand Geneva, Lake Geneva Canopy Tours and Lake Geneva Balloon Company, as popular attractions and activities for residents and visitors. Klett said Lake Geneva also features popular golf courses at Geneva National and Grand Geneva Resort.

The "10Best" list started with 20 nominees. The top-10 communities were then selected by a popular vote.

In order to qualify, nominated communities have a population of less than 25,000 people and had to feature several outdoor activities.

Klett said she hopes winning the award will encourage people to visit Lake Geneva's attractions.

"This is inspiring to get outside and enjoy our little corner of the world," Klett said. "If I don't answer my cell, it means I'm taking my own advice and am out experiencing a happy adventure of my own."