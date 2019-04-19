Horse-drawn carriage rides could be returning to downtown Lake Geneva this summer.

Lake Geneva aldermen on Monday will consider a proposal from Richard Costa, agent for Live Horse Entertainment, based in Kenosha County.

The city council's finance, license & regulation committee has unanimously endorsed the proposal.

"I'm super excited about this," Alderwoman Selena Proksa said. "I've had many, many residents say they just miss the charm and feel of the carriage rides."

Horse-drawn carriage rides were available in Lake Geneva for many years before the operator shut down in 2014.

Costa is working with city officials to determine the best route for new rides, primarily to avoid traffic congestion.

The city council meeting Monday starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall, and is open to the public.