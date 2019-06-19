Lake Geneva city planners are calling for a new study on potential development options for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

The move to reconsider redevelopment of the former golf course follows dismissal of a $55 million lawsuit that landowner White River Holdings LLC had filed against the city.

The suit was filed after city officials blocked an earlier redevelopment effort, but White River Holdings agreed to drop the civil suit in the hope of restarting talks with the city about future uses of the 200-acre site.

The city plan commission June 17 voted 4-1 to recommend paying up to $53,000 for the city planning firm of Vandewalle & Associates Inc. to conduct a feasibility analysis for the vacant property.

The city council will consider the plan commission’s recommendation.

City Planner Michael Slavney said the former golf course is currently designated for private recreation use, which Slaveny said could include a resort, sports facility, hotels, restaurants and concert venues.

In the past, developers have proposed residential and commercial developments for the site.

Mayor Tom Hartz said a new city study would allow the city to develop a land use plan for the property, which would have to be followed by the property owners.

“In the past, Hillmoor was a property where people would come and bring their plans,” Hartz said. “It was their vision, not the vision for us. I think it’s time to figure out what the city’s preferred vision is.”

As proposed by the plan commission, the study would include a site visit to the Hillmoor property to determine its current conditions, as well as a bus tour to the Madison area to view potential development ideas.

Plan commissioner Joe Gibbs, who voted against doing the study, said the city does not need to spend money on a study when long-range plans already are in place for how the golf course property should be used.

“I’m not sure why we would go through this process,” Gibbs said.

When White River Holdings previously proposed commercial and residential development, some local residents spoke out in opposition, saying they wanted the property to remain undeveloped.

Commissioner Michael Krajovic, however, said the study should include new input from the public about how people would like to see the former Hillmoor site handled.

“There needs to be more public input to capture the vision of the community,” Krajovic said. “This is a once-in-a-century opportunity.”