A new YMCA campus could be coming to Lake Geneva.

Representatives of the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA have unveiled plans for building a new facility on 115 acres just south of Big Foot Beach State Park.

The site is located outside Lake Geneva city limits, but officials intend to seek annexation into the city. Located near the intersection of state Highway 120 and county Road H, the property straddles the border between the town of Bloomfield and the town of Linn.

Plans presented Monday night at a city council committee meeting show a sprawling campus with outdoor playing fields, an indoor field house and a child care center, in addition to the YMCA itself.

Officials did not release cost projections, but they said a capital fund-raising campaign is in the works and that they hope to begin construction within two or three years.

YMCA chief executive officer Michael Kramp said the current YMCA at 203 S. Wells St. is no longer adequate, as membership has more than doubled in the past seven years, from 1,600 members to 3,600.

"We've done our best to modify it and put additions on over time," Kramp said. "But we've simply outgrown it."

Officials said they have not decided what to do with the existing YMCA property.

Lake Geneva Alderman John Halverson voiced support for the building plan.

"I think it's pretty exciting," Halverson said.