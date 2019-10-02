The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA has announced the purchase of 112 acres south of Lake Geneva for a future new YMCA campus.

A purchase price has not been disclosed for the land, which is located near the corner of state Highway 120 and County Road H — a site that straddles the town of Bloomfield and town of Linn border.

In announcing the land purchase today, YMCA President Micheal Kramp called it "an exciting milestone for the YMCA."

"We have not entered into this type of project since the early 1900s," Kramp said in a prepared statement. "Through our extensive research, this has become the opportune time to imagine more for our community."

YMCA officials earlier this year announced plans for a new headquarters to replace its existing facility at 203 S. Wells St., which officials say the YMCA has outgrown.

The new campus is planned to include a main building, indoor field house, childcare center and outdoor playing fields. YMCA officials hope to begin construction in 2021 and to complete work within three years.

The YMCA plans to launch a capital fundraising campaign in the spring, although officials have not indicated how much they need to raise.

The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA has been at its current location since the early 1960s. The building previously was a grocery store and was renovated for the YMCA.

In announcing a Sept. 30 completion of the land purchase for the new campus, the YMCA said its old facility on Wells Street would be offered up for sale.

The original Lake Geneva YMCA building was constructed in the early 1900s near the corner of Main Street and Cook Street.

Officials have indicated that they hope to annex the new campus into the city of Lake Geneva.

+27 Photo gallery: Farm Aid rocks on despite rainy weather