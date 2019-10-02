The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA has announced the purchase of 112 acres south of Lake Geneva for a future new YMCA campus.
A purchase price has not been disclosed for the land, which is located near the corner of state Highway 120 and County Road H — a site that straddles the town of Bloomfield and town of Linn border.
In announcing the land purchase today, YMCA President Micheal Kramp called it "an exciting milestone for the YMCA."
"We have not entered into this type of project since the early 1900s," Kramp said in a prepared statement. "Through our extensive research, this has become the opportune time to imagine more for our community."
YMCA officials earlier this year announced
plans for a new headquarters to replace its existing facility at 203 S. Wells St., which officials say the YMCA has outgrown.
The new campus is planned to include a main building, indoor field house, childcare center and outdoor playing fields. YMCA officials hope to begin construction in 2021 and to complete work within three years.
The YMCA plans to launch a capital fundraising campaign in the spring, although officials have not indicated how much they need to raise.
The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA has been at its current location since the early 1960s. The building previously was a grocery store and was renovated for the YMCA.
In announcing a Sept. 30 completion of the land purchase for the new campus, the YMCA said its old facility on Wells Street would be offered up for sale.
The original Lake Geneva YMCA building was constructed in the early 1900s near the corner of Main Street and Cook Street.
Officials have indicated that they hope to annex the new campus into the city of Lake Geneva.
Farm Aid - 1
Madison concert goers Jaye Capel, Joli Russell and Terri Schulenberg find their seats and their rain ponchos Sept. 21 during the Farm Aid concert event in East Troy at Alpine Valley Music Theatre.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 2
At a Farm Aid concert event Sept. 21 that was part music-part message, Martina Patterson of Milwaukee invites concert goers to participate in stitching together a tapestry of clothing donated by people from rural and urban communities.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 3
Organizers Willie Nelson, left, and John Mellencamp enjoy a light moment Sept. 21 while addressing the media before their performances at Farm Aid at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 4
Tanya Tucker belts out a tune Sept. 21 during the Farm Aid concert at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 5
Concert goers, Adam Bashaw and Kayla Trudeau of Rhinelander, find their seats early Sept. 21 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy for a Farm Aid mega-concert that was troubled by rain, but still left fans happy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 6
Rocker Dave Matthews makes a point during a news conference Sept. 21 before taking the stage later to perform at Farm Aid in East Troy at Alpine Valley Music Theatre.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 7
Yola entertains the crowd Sept. 21 during the Farm Aid concert for farmer relief at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 8
Huddling under a tarp during a rainy Farm Aid concert Sept. 21 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy are St. Louis fans Jerry Block, Dave Block and Anne Marie Block.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 9
Joe Stefenoni and Karie Blasingame, National Grain representatives, set up a booth at Farm Aid to educate people about food waste.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 10
Rockers John Mellencamp, left, and Neil Young, meet the press Sept. 21 before the music gets rolling at Farm Aid at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 12
Ponchos and other makeshift rain gear were in high demand Sept. 21 when heavy rain made for soggy conditions at Alpine Valley Music Theatre during the all-day Farm Aid benefit concert.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 13
Erica Pitner of Burlington pauses Sept. 21 to try her hand at an interactive tapestry exhibit during the Farm Aid musical festival at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 14
Yola belts out a tune Sept. 21 during her stage performance at Farm Aid, which took place in Wisconsin for only the second time, during an all-day festival at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 15
Organizer Willie Nelson, shown during a pre-show press event, canceled part of his summer tour because of health issues, but returned to the stage Sept. 21 for Farm Aid, an event he has supported since it started in 1985.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 16
Tanya Tucker is all smiles as she takes the stage Sept. 21 and greets fans at a sold-out Farm Aid mega-concert at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 17
Vinnie and Susan Lehotsky remained upbeat and positive Sept. 21 despite rainy conditions that made for a soggy Farm Air benefit concert at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy. The husband-and-wife team volunteered their time to help recycle materials during the festival.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 18
The Farm Aid crowd cheers on John Mellencamp as he performs one of his many hits on stage during the Sept. 21 event at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 19
Farm Aid concert goers sing along to a John Mellencamp tune Sept. 21 during the musical artist's performance at the Sept. 21 benefit event at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 20
John Mellencamp addresses the crowd and introduces the next performer, Neil Young, shortly after his own performance Sept. 21 at Farm Aid at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 21
Rocker Neil Young starts out on the piano and harmonica Sept. 21 as he hits the stage at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy as one of the headliners at Farm Aid.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 22
Neil Young jams on his guitar as he belts out a song Sept. 21 during the Farm Aid concert at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 23
The Farm Aid crowd enjoys Neil Young's performance near the end of an all-day festival at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 24
An audience member dances along to a Neil Young tune during the Farm Aid concert at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Farm Aid - 25
Cloudy skies hang over Alpine Valley Music Theatre during the Farm Aid concert Sept. 21 that brought a sold-out crowd to the Walworth County venue despite rainy weather.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
Farm Aid - 26
Rocker Dave Matthews works his guitar Sept. 21 during his set Sept. 21 at Farm Aid at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
Farm Aid - 27
Headliner John Mellencamp enjoys his moment on stage Sept. 21 during Farm Aid at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
Farm Aid - 28
Despite health issues that prompted him to take a break from touring this summer, country legend Willie Nelson adds his voice Sept. 21 to the Farm Aid lineup at Alpine Valley Music Theatre.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News