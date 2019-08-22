BLOOMFIELD — The annual Kids Day Out event scheduled for Aug. 24 continues a Bloomfield Police Department tradition that began more than 20 years ago.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bloomfield Town Hall and adjacent park.
Organizer Kathy Seeberg said the celebration attracts hundreds of children, along with parents and grandparents.
“Every year, it is extremely successful,” Seeberg said.
Each year, there is a different theme for Kids Day Out. This year’s theme is stopping human trafficking, and there will be information at the event pertaining to the theme.
“There is a different educational aspect of it, to go along with the fun and games,” Seeberg said. “It helps educate the kids and the parents.”
The event, which began in 1998, helps give kids in the area an opportunity to get to know police officers in Bloomfield.
Police are on hand to get ID kits completed for children.
Bloomfield police investigator Lori Domino said in addition to the free identification kits for children, there will be a felony stop demonstration, a Flight For Life helicopter, and police vehicles and other equipment on display.
“It is also to interact with law enforcement and to get educated on safety,” Domino said.
Other activities for the kids include a dunk tank, bow and arrow practice, a giant bounce house, an obstacle course, giant slide, prizes, face painting, sand art, foam art, and a radar speed pitch.
Children 17 and under who get fingerprinted will get a raffle ticket and a treasure bag. There will be grand prizes that are donated from the area that are raffled off at 3:30 p.m. Participants must be present to win.
Prizes have been donated by Discovery World, the Beloit Snappers, and the Milwaukee Admirals, among others from as far away as East Troy and Lake Geneva.
“We have so many businesses that contribute to this,” Domino said.
Domino says that the goal of the event is to get children identified and to get them educated on safety.
“We want the children to interact with law enforcement, so they can see us, know us, and know that they can approach us,” she said. “They shouldn’t be scared of us. Doing this event gives us the opportunity to interact with them, as well as interacting with us.”