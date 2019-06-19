ELKHORN — Scott Beatse had a ready answer whenever someone asked why he chose delivering babies as his medical profession.
Beatse responded that he wanted to be a doctor who shared a family’s most joyous moment, rather than one associated with difficult times of illness and suffering.
As a doctor who devoted more than 20 years to patients in southeastern Wisconsin, Beatse once calculated that he had delivered more than 6,000 new babies.
“He wanted to work with people at a happy time in their lives,” said his wife, Marsha Beatse. “He loved his job.”
Beatse, who rose to become chief of staff at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, died June 2 while competing in a triathlon event. He was 59 years old.
Those who worked alongside Beatse or knew him personally say his death is a devastating loss, particularly because he brought such a positive attitude and a benevolent spirit to everything he did.
Registered nurse Tina Kjelland, a longtime colleague, said Beatse thanked his staff at the end of every workday — acknowledging that the staff deserved credit for his having a job he cherished.
“He was just an all-around wonderful person,” Kjelland said. “He will really be missed.”
Born in Utah and raised in California, Beatse attended college at Brigham Young University before graduating from medical school near the top of his class at Tulane University.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he was recruited to work at a medical clinic in Wisconsin. He later joined Aurora Health Care and began delivering babies at Lakeland Medical Center around 1997, while basing his practice at a nearby Aurora clinic.
Marsha Beatse said the couple met through an online dating service in 2008 while she was living near Washington, D.C. One year later, they were married, and she joined him in Wisconsin.
He had five children and she had three children, later joined by 10 grandchildren.
The couple enjoyed an active lifestyle that included traveling, hiking and scuba diving.
Ryan Beatse, 37, the oldest of their eight children, recalls a father who took time for his children, and who also enjoyed being with people in the community.
No matter what the setting, Ryan said, his father had a zest for life and always was sincere toward people.
“He always gave his best side to everybody,” Ryan said.
As his stature grew at Aurora and in Walworth County, Beatse stepped into a new arena — local politics — and won a seat on the Elkhorn School Board. He served from 2014 to 2017.
School Superintendent Jason Tadlock had become friends with Beatse, and he urged the doctor to consider school board service. Beatse happily got involved with introducing students to health care career options, even welcoming some students to shadow him on the job.
“He brought a great perspective” Tadlock said. “He was just a great addition.”
As Beatse moved into his late 50s, he grew increasingly interested in his own health and fitness. He began working out regularly at a gym, and he lost weight.
He was visibly proud of what he had accomplished in slimming down and achieving a healthier lifestyle, Kjelland said.
“It wasn’t just the health part,” she added. “Inside his heart, he was very happy.”
Ryan Beatse made the same observation after spending four days with his father last year on a camping and hiking trip. The two spent time talking about work and family and other things.
Ryan said he had never seen his father so contented.
“Everything was in a good place,” Ryan said.
As part of his new commitment to physical fitness, Beatse decided to try his first triathlon, which is a competitive event that combines swimming, biking and running.
“That was just part of our life — staying active,” his wife said.
He jumped into the water June 2 at Lake Mills to swim through the first leg of the triathlon. But he never came out. A medical examiner is investigating to determine if he had a heart attack or if something else happened while he was under water.
Shortly after his death, his wife was looking through Beatse’s cellphone when she noticed something labeled “My funeral.” It was a note he had compiled, indicating how he would like his funeral to be handled.
Marsha interpreted the note as prophetic. She was especially moved by a final message he included: “I’m okay — be happy.”