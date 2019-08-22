BLOOMFIELD — When Stephanie Atwell and Amy Hurwitz started their flower shop, Forget Me Not Flowers in Walworth, they wanted to feature local products.
Pipsypop Flowers in Bloomfield helps provide that local touch for flower shops in several communities throughout the region.
Mike and Lisa Lasch, owners of Pipsypop Flowers, have been doing flower farming for three years. They supply flowers to shops in Walworth, Burlington, Lake Geneva and elsewhere.
Lisa Lasch said the business has blossomed as consumer demand for locally grown flowers has taken root.
“They love our local flowers,” she said. “There is a push for locally grown, and the public is really appreciating locally grown flowers.”
At Forget Me Not Flowers in Walworth, operators of the retail shop work closely with Pipsypop Flowers to create original designs that wow visitors to the Walworth store.
“Our goal,” Atwell said, “is for our customers to have the best customer experience from start to finish, to make someone’s day special.”
The Lasches got hooked on flower farming after showing a flower arrangement at the Walworth County Fair. A local florist urged Lisa Lasch to show her arrangement to a local flower shop, because there was a demand for such quality.
Lisa then attended a special flower school in Madison offered by an industry group, and she and her husband soon found themselves in business.
Both of them grew up on farms, so that sort of business enterprise was not much of a stretch.
“Mike and I both grew up on farms, and have an agricultural background,” Lisa said. “We sort of knew how to grow things.”
Since launching Pipsypop Flowers on their farm at N2098 Brevers Lane, the couple has built a dedicated client list among retailers where consumers shop for weddings, parties and other special occasions.
Steve and Laura Gerard, owners of Lilypots Floral shop in Lake Geneva, said they are regular buyers of Pipsypop’s colorful products from Lisa Lasch.
“We like to support the local growers,” Steve Gerard said. “And she has beautiful stuff.”
Mike Lasch said raising flowers is just like any other farming endeavor. Farmers depend on good weather, and then hope to find buyers in the marketplace.
“You get up and do whatever you have to do everyday, and go with it,” he said.
Lisa Lasch said Pipsypop has learned to manage its prolific crop using coolers to keep things fresh as needed.
“We try to maintain as high of a standard for the flowers,” she said.
At Forget Me Not Flowers, Atwell said she has developed a deep appreciation for the work that goes on at Pipsypop Flowers to keep area flower shops well stocked with beautiful products.
The Walworth retail shop, which opened in 2016, uses the Bloomfield farm supplier for floral arrangements as well as seasonal bouquets and other products. The shop does custom designs for weddings, funerals and other occasions.
Referring to the Lasches, Atwell said: “We appreciate the work that they do, and how hard they work to bring these local flowers to us. We wouldn’t be as successful without them.”