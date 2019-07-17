Those looking to start the path to realize their career dreams are encouraged to attend a Gateway Technical College open house event.
For the Elkhorn campus, 400 County Road H, open house is Thursday, July 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The event features instructor-hosted informational and interactive presentations as well as lab and equipment demonstrations for featured program areas.
The open house events will also offer guidance on how to apply for college, pay for college and complete a financial aid application.
The $30 application fee is waived for those applying during the event.
One area students are looking at are Industry 4.0-related careers. Students who take courses in the college’s Advanced Manufacturing and Supply
Chain Management programs will gain the skills to in-demand career fields at area manufacturers.
For more information, please go to gtc.edu/openhouse.