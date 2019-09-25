GENOA CITY — The Genoa City Garden Club is celebrating a milestone this year, as the club marks its 45th anniversary of beautifying and educating the community.
The club members aim to be role models in the village by working together to help educate the community and sharing what they learn about gardening.
Plants and flowers displayed publicly in local parks, the library, the post office and other places throughout Genoa City are all the work of garden club members.
Club secretary Shirley Haase said the club once organized card parties and flower shows, as well as volunteering to help with local elections.
The club now has 18 to 20 members, compared to 25 when it started.
The group’s original bylaws indicate that the membership goal was 30 people.
Club members say they will take new members at any age, especially those who can help with the planting and maintenance of its plants. Their current age range is from around 60 years old to over 90 years old.
“The more members we have, the more we can do,” member Ellen Bauman said. “The more help we can have doing the different activities.”
The group maintains about 30 planters throughout the community.
The club meets on the second Wednesday of every month. Meetings used to be held twice a month, but meetings have become less frequent as the club has evolved into more of a social group.
“We do fun things once in awhile,” member Grace Robinson said.
Starting in 1974, the club has traditionally held an Arbor Day program each April, as well as having a plant sale before Mother’s Day and a fish boil fundraiser each October at Fitzgerald’s Genoa Junction.
The club also plants annuals in town and at Veteran’s Park before Memorial Day.
Bauman says that the plant sale on Mother’s Day is one of the group’s major fundraising events.
“It helps the club maintain and do the flowers and the different activities,” she said. “Not only do we do some plantings in the spring, we pull all those out and put some more holiday things in for winter.”
On Arbor Day, the club visits Brookwood Elementary School to give a presentation and distribute tree samplings to students.
During the winter months, club members bring in guests to the regular meetings for demonstrations on basket weaving, plant and flower arrangements or other topics of interest. The group has also taken trips to greenhouses and gardens as well as Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park Domes and Pesche’s Greenhouse in Lake Geneva.
Back in the early days, the Genoa City Garden Club was sponsored by a Lake Geneva garden club, and it was part of the Wisconsin Garden Club Federation.
“We spent all our meetings discussing state work and district work,” Robinson said. “And we just decided to go out on our own.”
To help honor the club’s 45-year anniversary, club members are planning an Oct. 16 luncheon at Crandall’s restaurant in Hebron, Illinois. Organizers are hoping to see as many original members as possible at the event.
In the future, club members expect that Genoa City village officials will help the club maintain its garden displays around town. For some club members, the strenuous work has gotten to be too much, hauling milk jugs of water around to the plantings.
“All these years, we have had to do the planting and the watering of our containers,” Robinson said. “It has just gotten a bit much for a few of us.”
The club adds that the village will have more suitable containers and equipment to get the work done more quickly.
“They’ll have that done in no time flat,” club president Anita Erickson said.
Anyone interested in joining the Genoa City Garden Club can reach Grace Robinson at 262-877-3919.