GENOA CITY — Genoa City’s Veterans Park saw a change over the summer with the long-overdue installation of updated playground equipment.
The village invested nearly $100,000 to replace outdated equipment and to give children more modern playground options.
The old equipment had been at the park, 901 E. Townline Road, for almost 30 years, following an effort to create the playground led by local parents, the Lions club and other residents.
“It sorely did need replacement,” village trustee Cheri Borowiec said. “The community is extremely happy about it, as they love the look and the change. They are glad it finally got done.”
Kathy Volbrecht, a member of the parks committee 30 years ago, said she was proud to see the park improved.
“It is so wonderful,” Volbrecht said. “I am so happy and thankful. It is amazing.”
Gone is old equipment that included red wooden structure, now replaced by modern slides, monkey bars, an alphabet game and other amenities.
The new equipment is rated at approximately the same safety level as the old equipment. But the old equipment, despite being up to code, was wearing down.
Volbrecht said that when the playground first opened three decades ago, it was top-of-the-line quality.
“We had the best park around then, and that was what was popular at that time,” she said. “It had a lot of use, and it was time for it to be replaced, as it was getting to where it probably was not the safest.”
In all, the village spent $96,034 to purchase and install new equipment this summer.
The new equipment was purchased from Lee Recreation LLC.
Village President Bill Antti said he, too, has heard positive reactions from the community.
Antti said he has send many children enjoying the upgraded playground.
“A lot of people are thanking us for doing that,” he said. “They felt that it was about time that we did, and it is a great improvement for the park.”
Borowiec said that she tried a long time to get the playground modernized. But the village was short of funds previously.
“There just was not any money for it,” she said. “When it finally became available, we were finally able to do what we wanted to do.”
Volbrecht said she still thinks Genoa City has one of the best parks around.
“It is a joy to have it there now,” she said. “It was wonderful when we did it, and it lasted for a good long time. I am really thankful that they put new equipment in there.”