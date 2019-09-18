GENOA CITY — Deanna Anderson’s passion for volunteering is what fuels her in life.
As a result, the Genoa City native was one of the nominees for the 2019 Outstanding Senior Award at this year’s Walworth County Fair.
“I am very appreciative of everybody who has helped me through this whole journey,” Anderson said. “I love volunteering, and I hope people volunteer when they retire, because there is nothing better.”
State Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, said Anderson was a well deserving individual for the award. He said one of his favorite parts of the county fair is honoring people who do good work in their communities.
Noting that Anderson is a cancer survivor, August said: “No one would blame her if she took a step back, and let some of the other things go. She has continued to work for her church and the Genoa City area, and that is inspiring stuff, I think.”
Anderson worked at a hospital for more than 20 years, as well as a museum. She and her friends started the Friends of the Library and the Garden Club in Genoa City.
She has also played the piano and organ at the First Congregational United Church in Genoa City since 1973.
“All the years that she worked at the hospital in the gift shop, she did the ordering, and kind of ran that gift shop,” friend Grace Robinson said. “She did that for many years.”
Robinson added: “Just this spring, she had to quit because of her health. And she really put her life into that.”
Anderson tries to support the local schools, and goes to many events at Badger High School, including the concerts. She also has volunteered at the school for forensics as a judge.
Robinson, who considers Anderson as one of her best friends and is involved in the Genoa City Garden Club with her, said that her friend deserves the outstanding senior honor.
“We are very proud of her and the work that she does,” Robinson said.
Anderson says her core values in life are faith, family, friends — and also to have fun, and not give up.
“You need faith, and after that you need family and friends,” she said. “Without that, you have nothing,”
She was excited by the number of people supporting her during the Aug. 29 award ceremony at the county fair. Anderson had 20 to 25 close friends at the event to honor her.
“I have tons of friends, and everybody has been so supportive of me,” she said. “I am very honored, and I cannot believe it.”