The governor of Illinois was issued a warning on Geneva Lake after exceeding speed limits in his boat.
The incident involving Gov. J.B. Pritzker occurred about 8:30 p.m. June 7 while the governor was boating on the lake.
Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said the incident occurred while the governor “was enjoying a weekend at the lake with his family.”
Tom Hausner, chief of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency, said the boat was stopped near the town of Linn for traveling between 11 and 15 mph above the 15 mph speed limit.
Hausner said his officers were unaware the driver of the boat was Pritzker until a member of the governor’s security detail on the scene mentioned it.
The warning does not require any follow-up on Pritzker’s part.