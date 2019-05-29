KENOSHA — Kenosha will receive $8 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to extend the runway at Kenosha Regional Airport.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, said the grant money will come to Kenosha through the DOT’s Airport Improvement Program.
“This is great news for Kenosha,” Steil said. “The Kenosha Regional Airport plays an important role in expanding workforce development opportunities in our area.
“New funding for the airport’s runway will enhance current aviation capabilities. As our Kenosha community continues to grow, an improved airport will help attract investment and jobs.”
Plans approved last fall by the Wisconsin DOT include:
- Lengthening the runway from just under 5,500 feet to 6,600 feet.
- Extending the parallel taxiway accordingly to access the extension.
- Rebuilding and strengthening the runway to better accommodate current and future corporate and general aviation traffic.
- Acquiring property to protect and control the extended runway airspace and protection zone, as well as removal of trees and obstructions to provide clear approach procedures at both runway ends.
- Creating “dry ponds” and making other improvements to control stormwater runoff.
- Making other improvements to meet Federal Aviation Administration standards.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said the funding announcement is good news for the airport, noting that the project has been in the works for a number of years.
“This has been going on for the last 10 years or so,” he said. “A lot of these projects take a long time to get in the queue. We anticipated them moving in the last couple of years. It’s exciting that it’s happening now.”
Antaramian said the runway is needed as a safety precaution.
“This is not to accommodate bigger aircraft,” he said. “This will enable aircraft to take off and land more safely than before.”
He said aircraft sometimes need a longer runway due to the weight of the fuel they carry, especially on hot days.
“With the way the weather can be, the length of the runway is a concern,” he said. “This will make the airport more safe and allow jets to take off with more gas. This will support the things we presently do at the airport.”