ELKHORN — During the Walworth County Fair, the annual livestock auction and meat sale allows young people to show off their prized livestock projects while also raising money.
For many area kids, the sale serves as a climax of a yearlong beef, sheep, or swine market animal project experience.
From their participation in the sale, members are able to learn a wide range of skills, from networking and marketing to letter-writing. The event also helps kids earn money for college or other future needs.
The 170th Annual Walworth County Fair Meat Animal Sale is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 30 in the Wiswell Center on the fairgrounds in Elkhorn.
“This is where all the kids bring their animals to the fair to show,” said Jason Johnson, owner of Johnson Show Lambs in Delavan. “It helps support the kids.”
The order of sales will be: beef, sheep, and swine, with the bidding being per pound. The event continues with the sale of grand and reserve grand champion live and carcass animals following at about 3 p.m.
Myles and Olivia Lois, members of the Elkhorn 4-H Club, said they work hard at their farm and spend the majority of their summer getting animals ready to be auctioned off.
“If you support the sale,” the Loises said in a prepared statement, “you can help many young kids continue to work in their projects and grow.”
Another participant, Landon Reberg of Elkhorn, said he uses this county fair event to connect with people throughout the industry.
For the Johnson Show Lambs family in Delavan, Sara Johnson has been involved with showing lambs at the county fair for 10 years.
“To prepare for the Walworth County Fair, we spend a lot of time and effort,” Sara said. “I definitely don’t do it all by myself, as my family and friends help me a lot in showing my livestock. We take a lot of pride in our winning and all of our hard work.”
Sara also gets to share her experience with not only her family, but one of her friends, Elizabeth Katzman, who also shows animals. Katzman and Johnson have spent parts of their high school athletic careers on the softball team at Whitewater High School.
“I love traveling to shows and seeing friends I don’t always get to see,” Katzman said, “as well as bonding all summer with my steer and watching him progress.”