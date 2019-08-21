TOWN OF LINN — An outdoor concert by controversial rap artists is going forward at the Zenda Tap tavern despite concerns about the message behind the music.
Town officials said they will not try to stop the Aug. 24 concert planned for up to 1,500 people featuring musical performers Adam Calhoun and Demun Jones.
Concerts planned by the same performers have recently been canceled in California and Oklahoma because of concerns that their songs include racial and homophobic slurs.
The local group LGBT of Walworth County has called for a boycott of the Zenda Tap event, and also has reached out to Linn town officials to express concerns. LGBT leaders fear that the concert promote violence against minorities or gay people.
The concert is planned in an outdoor garden that can accommodate about 1,500 people at Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road. Tickets have been selling for up to $38 a person.
Linn town officials, who control the tavern’s liquor license, said they have no plans to take action aimed at preventing the concert.
Town Board member Alex Palmer said he did some research on Adam Calhoun and Demun Jones, and while he disagrees with their views, he does not believe the town can step in.
Palmer expressed confidence in Zenda Tap owner Jose Hernandez.
“He has always provided peaceful events,” Palmer said. “And we have the same expectation for this show.”
Linn police chief James Bushey, who earlier said he would determine whether the event posed a risk to public safety, could not be reached for comment.
Town Board members said they had gotten no report from the police chief, either, but they plan to allow Zenda Tap to stage its event.
Board member Tim Rasch said he was aware of the LGBT group’s concerns about the rap artists.
“I think you’ve got freedom of speech going on both sides,” Rasch said.
Board member Roy White said he was not familiar with the controversy surrounding the Zenda Tap performers.
“There’s so many things that people complain about,” White said. “It’s hard to determine how legitimate they are.”