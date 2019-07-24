The Walworth County Association for Home & Community Education (HCE) will host log cabin demonstrations during the next Walworth County Fair.
Daily demonstrations will take place at the Walworth County Log Cabin on the fairgrounds, 411 E Court St., Elkhorn.
Demonstrations will occur Wednesday, Aug. 28, from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 29, from 9 to 6 p.m.; and Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1 and 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A project that began in 1979 continues today with the Wisconsin-Nicaragua Learning/Sewing Center Chica Nica Doll dress project. Women from the Learning/Sewing Center are sewing beautiful and intricate design dresses, designed to fit 18-inch dolls at the Log Cabin.
The HCE will also display its "Stitches of Live" sewing projects.
A queen-size quilt, "Country Blossoms;" a 100th season team-autographed Green Bay Packers football; and a 2-by-2-foot "Rays of Grace" barn quilt will also be raffle prizes during the event.
Demonstration schedule
Aug. 28: Amanda Kostman, UW-Extension human development and relationships educator, will be in the Log Cabin to help families and individuals get started on a healthy financial path.
Aug. 29: Gerry Lesch, of Clinton, leads a wood carving demo. Fair visitors can find out how birds, caricatures, spoons and other wood projects are made out of wood, and there will be information about wood carving clubs and shows.
Aug. 30: Doug Amon, of Delavan, leads "Stop and Smell the Roses," which is about growing roses. Amon has been nurturing his rose garden since he was 70 years old. He can typically be found outside his home, pruning, removing dead petals and nurturing the 425-plus rose bushes that has drawn thousands of intrigued visitors to his home each year.
Aug. 31: Laura H H. Zaraza, an Independent Stampin’ Up® Demonstrator, will be demonstrating the art of rubber stamping and paper crafting at the Log Cabin. Zaraza has been serving up ideas on stamping, card making & scrapbooking in the Walworth County area for over 22 years. She will perform live demonstrations throughout the day. Visit her blog at www.lauraZstamps.com for more about Zaraza.
Sept. 1: Kari Newell, of Kari’s Sew Unique, Whitewater, shows bag-making hardware — sliders, swivels, closures, bag feet, strap connectors, zippers and more. Newell will have ongoing demos throughout the day. She will have cork wallet kits for sale and provide free pattern guides.
Sept. 2: Patty and Marra Andreas, of Elkhorn, lead "Keeping Memories Alive," which dives into different ways of remembering people — from creating photo albums and scrapbooks to collages, quilts, pillows and DVDs.