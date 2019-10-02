TOWN OF GENEVA — The Mars Resort, a supper club known for drawing big crowds, is seeking town approval to add a new outdoor deck for diners and a new parking lot for cars.
The new parking lot, proposed on a now-vacant field along South Como Road, would relieve parking congestion by providing more than 70 new parking spaces.
Town Chairman Joseph Kopecky said the supper club’s big crowds often are forced to park their cars on nearby roads.
“They want it to help get the parking off the road if possible,” Kopecky said of the new lot.
The lakefront supper club is located at W4098 S. Shore Drive on Lake Como.
The new outdoor deck would be erected in a spot where the Mars Resort recently demolished some cottages.
Business owner Scott Pohl told members of the town’s plan commission Sept. 24 that converting the agricultural land for a new parking lot will help the popular and growing supper club.
“We understand that we are in a busy environment in the summer, and we are not looking to add more until we add parking that can support the amount of traffic,” Pohl said. “We are not trying to build the business right now, but we are trying to find a solution in the long term.”
The plan commission endorsed the new outdoor deck and parking lot proposals, which now go before the town board on Oct. 14.
Town board member Kathy Scanlan said Mars Resort has had problems with parking congestion in the past.
“Mars does an excellent business over there, and they had an issue where people were parking everywhere,” Scanlan said. “They decided to expand their parking area, so they can accommodate all their customers without infringing on their neighbors.”