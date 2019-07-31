ELKHORN — Staffing shortages and budget deficits at Walworth County’s nursing home have left some resident families questioning whether their loved ones are getting adequate care.
The county-owned Lakeland Health Care Center is struggling to find people to work as certified nursing assistants, and has begun using a temporary employment agency to staff the 120-bed nursing home.
At the same time, state cuts in Medicaid funding are contributing to a budget crunch that recently required new county funding to close a $150,000 deficit.
Gary Wagner, whose wife lives at Lakeland, has joined other families in voicing concerns that Lakeland might not have the resources to provide suitable care for their loved ones.
Referring to the nursing home staff, Wager said: “There are times when they are just spread too thin.”
Wagner and others voiced their concerns recently at a meeting of the board that oversees the county-owned nursing home.
Lakeland administrator Tim Peek said the nursing home is grappling with staffing and funding issues that are common throughout the industry. Peek added, however, that the level of care being provided to Lakeland residents has not been compromised.
“Everybody is getting taken care of,” he said.
Located at 1900 County Road NN, the nursing home employs about 60 nurses, therapists and other professionals to care for a senior citizen population currently estimated at 105, with about 15 empty beds. The county spends about $15 million a year at taxpayer-supported Lakeland.
The county hired Peek last year after the previous administrator retired after nine years on the job.
County Supervisor Ken Monroe, who chairs the board overseeing Lakeland, said the financial and staffing issues troubling the nursing home existed long before Peek arrived.
While expressing empathy for family members who are concerned about their loved ones, Monroe voiced confidence in the work being done by Peek and his staff.
“I have all the faith I can in Tim,” he said. “He really is great out there.”
The Lakeland Health Care Center board of trustees on June 19 heard from concerned family members, and board members addressed several current issues in management of the nursing home.
The board agreed to spend an additional $35,000 on a contract with Premier Staffing, a temporary employment agency that has been providing certified nursing assistants and others.
Peek said the agency currently is supplying four or five staff members.
The county is paying another estimated $10,000 to Premier Staffing to buy out a temporary contract for Stacey Chmiel, who the county has hired full-time as Lakeland’s assistant director of nursing.
Chmiel joins Patti Birks, who was hired as director of nursing earlier this year after the departure of Karen Sautbine. Sautbine served briefly as Lakeland’s interim administrator before the county hired Peek.
Both Birks and Chmiel are doing well in their new roles at the nursing home, Peek said.
“They’re both becoming part of the team,” he said.
Wagner, whose wife has been a resident at Lakeland for five years, told the board members June 19 that staffing issues in the nursing home were a growing concern.
Similar sentiments were expressed by the family of another resident and by a Lakeland employee.
Wagner said his wife still receives good care from a staff that is dedicated, but he said the staffing shortages in recent months seem to be putting pressure on the facility.
“As hard as they try, they can’t always accomplish what they need to accomplish,” he said.
Peek said nursing homes and other health care providers throughout the nation are facing the same staffing shortage issues, as fewer people choose career paths in the industry.
With 10 or 15 current staff vacancies, Lakeland is planning an Aug. 28 open house and job fair to solicit more job applicants.
Peek said he has been in contact with Wager and other family members who are concerned about the issue.
“At this moment, everybody seems to be satisfied that things are going in the right direction,” he said.
On the budget crunch, Peek said about 75 percent of Lakeland’s residents receive Medicaid or other government support, and a lack of federal funding for those programs in Wisconsin is hurting the nursing home financially.
County officials have agreed to allocate new county funding to cover the recent $150,000 budget deficit.
Peek said he and his staff are watching how they spend money, in an effort to help ease the crunch.
“We believe that we’re going to be able to overcome,” he said. “We’re not in any serious financial situation.”