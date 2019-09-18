ELKHORN — Troubled by a staffing shortage and a funding crunch, Walworth County’s public nursing home might be downsized next year.
County officials are facing a choice between squeezing an extra $1 million out of their coffers to fund Lakeland Health Care Center, or reducing the nursing home from 120 beds to 90 beds.
Officials say no residents would be displaced, and that the downsizing would be achieved through natural attrition.
But the prospect of reducing county government’s traditional role in providing affordable care for senior citizens is not setting right with some county officials.
As county board member Charlene Staples said, “I’m sad that it’s come to this.”
Lakeland Health Care Center, located at 1900 County Road NN, has been grappling with a shortage of nurses and other workers, as part of a nationwide trend that is hurting other long-term care facilities, too.
That has been exasperated by a funding crunch created, at least in part, by unavailable federal Medicaid dollars to reimburse Lakeland for caring for residents who qualify for government assistance.
County officials recently allocated an extra $355,000 to cover costs at the county nursing home for the remainder of 2019. That was on top of another recent $195,000 allocation to maintain balance in the facility’s $15-million-a-year budget.
Looking ahead to 2020, County Administrator David Bretl says, something has to give.
Just to maintain the nursing home’s status quo at its current funding levels, Bretl estimates, would take another $1.145 in funding from the county. But officials could not trim the necessary $1.145 million from elsewhere in the county budget without hurting other departments, he said.
“You’d be talking some very deep cuts,” he said.
So, in his 2020 county budget proposal, Bretl has offered the county board two options: go to voters with a countywide referendum on increasing property taxes by $1.145 million annually, or downsize the nursing home to reduce costs.
The county board is expected to make a decision by November when board members take final action on the proposed $151 million spending plan for 2020.
Board Chairwoman Nancy Russell said she does not think a referendum would be successful, because taxpayers would not want to pay more for a nursing home that accepts residents from outside the county.
Russell, however, said she is open to downsizing Lakeland and possibly transforming one wing of the building into something else. She mentioned a “respite center” offering adult day care for senior citizens and others.
“I think there’s opportunities there that we should definitely explore,” she said.
Although the nursing home is licensed for 120 beds, the current census is about 95 residents.
Lakeland Administrator Tim Peek said even at 90 beds, the county-owned facility would still be the largest public or private nursing home in Walworth County.
Peek said no staff would be laid off with downsizing, and instead staff could be used more effectively to care for residents in a less stressful environment with less overtime work.
“It’s kind of a win-win,” he said.
Family members of some Lakeland residents have voiced concerns in recent months about whether the facility’s staffing shortage is undermining the quality of care. The county has resorted to using a temporary employment agency to keep the nursing home staffed.
Staples, who worked at Lakeland for many years before retiring and running for county board, said she believes the county could fill the 120-bed facility if the operation was fully staffed.
The county board has a tough decision to make, she added, especially since it would be tough to find $1.145 million to maintain Lakeland at its current size.
“I can’t imagine where you’d find that kind of money,” she said.