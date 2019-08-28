TOWN OF GENEVA — Alyson Eisch, the new district administrator and principal at Woods Elementary School, recently invited parents and others to a meet-and-greet event.
Eisch is heading into her first year at Woods School, where she is succeeding Jeff Klaisner, who retired this summer after four years on the job.
Located at N2575 Snake Road, the school serves about 200 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
“I know that a new administrator in a small tight-knit community can be a big change,” Eisch said. “So I wanted to offer the opportunity for people to get to know me a bit.”
Eisch greeted guests for about an hour Aug. 21 over coffee at Simple Cafe in Lake Geneva.
Among those stopping by to meet the new school administrator was Michael Durkan, a father of two current Woods students and a third child who will eventually be attending school there.
“We’re very excited for the future, and excited for our new journey,” Durkan said after meeting Eisch.
Eisch received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and teaching before getting a masters degree in education leadership and administration at National Louis University.
Eisch previously served in the Racine and Muskego school districts before getting her new role this summer.
Eisch served as a principal at Lakeview Elementary in the Muskego-Norway School District for four years. In Racine, Eisch went from a teacher to being in a central office role before being a principal in the school district.
She says that her new role in the town of Geneva is the best of both worlds.
“I love the idea of still being in the school with the kids, and not being somewhere separate like a central office,” she said. “Principals are rock stars, and it is just fun, because the kids are so excited to see you.”
Woods School Board president Eric Chapman said Eisch has been a pleasure to work with so far.
“She brings energy, and she is really personable with the staff and the parents that she has met,” Chapman said. “I am super excited for the school year to get started, to see what she can do with students in the building.”
Eisch said she would like to see strong academic growth for the students and a positive culture for staff, students, and parents. She added that she wants to bring excitement for students and staff to her new position.
She said she loved having conversations at the meet-and-greet event.
“I understand the vital role that parents play in a successful school,” she said, “and want to partner with parents any way I can.”
Chapman said he was impressed that Eisch was making attempts to connect with people in the community. The new administrator already has had an opportunity to meet teachers and parents, he said.
“It has been exciting to see her desire to inject herself into the community, and to be part of our Woods School community,” Chapman said. “She has really made an effort.”