ELKHORN — An atmosphere of love, acceptance and inclusiveness filled the air.
LGBT of Walworth County hosted its third annual Pride Fair on Aug. 17 in Veterans Park in downtown Elkhorn.
Jody Rendall, director of LGBT of Walworth County, said the purpose of the fair is not only to promote the gay community, but also to bring people together for an afternoon of fun.
Although she did not know exact attendance numbers, Rendall was pleased with the number of people who came out for the event.
“We just want people to get to know LGBT in Walworth County,” she said. “And it’s a nice place for people to get together.”
Pride Fair featured food, vendor booths, prize giveaways, a teen tent and even visits from a Spider-Man character. New to this year’s event was live music and face paintings.
“We’re always trying to find new things to do,” Rendall said.
The foot-stomping music was provided by the Rev. Robert Wang of Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ in Burlington, accompanied by church member Charis Mitchell.
Wang said the church participated in Pride Fair to show its support for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.
Two years ago, Plymouth Church voted to become an open and affirming church, declaring that it welcomes all people, regardless of their sexual orientation.
“We’re supporting what we believe in,” Wang said. “It’s certainly a good use of our time, and we will be back, for sure, next year.”
Mitchell said participating in the event lets people in the gay community know that there are places where they are welcome to worship.
“Even if they don’t step foot in our church building, we just want to give that message that, ‘I see you as a person, and I value you as a person,’” Mitchell said.
Bruce and Gail Johnson, members of United Church of Christ in Williams Bay, attended the event to share information about their church and to meet perspective new members.
“We want everyone to know that we’re welcoming and inclusive,” Bruce Johnson said.
Aiden Salle and Emma Romanyk, both of Walworth, greeted attendees while dressed as Spider-Man.
Ramanyk said dressing up as the popular superhero made her more comfortable talking to fair-goers. She said she also enjoyed seeing the smiles on the children’s faces.
“It just makes them a lot happier,” she said. “It brings everybody’s mood up,”
Jennifer Voss of Waukesha attended with her mother to give out “free mom hugs.” Voss said she and and her mother have been giving out hugs at pride events throughout the state.
“We’re giving out a lot of hugs and high fives, because some people aren’t huggers,” Voss said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
Wang said he hopes to see more people attending the event in the future.
“It’s still relatively a young event,” Wang said. “So I think over the course of time, it will grow into something huge.”