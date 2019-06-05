TOWN OF LINN — It took precise control and technical expertise.
With Andrew Ruhl, a seventh-grader at Reek Elementary School, at the remote, the robot, an odd-looking device with a claw, picked up a stuffed toy and then advanced toward a plastic bird house.
The claw elevated to about three feet off the ground. And then Andrew very carefully positioned the robot and set the stuffed toy into the house.
All within 60 seconds.
It was a performance that earned Andrew and the rest of the Reek team — fellow seventh-grader Declan Boden-Smith and eighth-grader Ryan Cunningham — a first-place finish in the Gateway Technical College SumoBot Competition’s skill challenge.
That is not bad, considering that the Reek team, called the Ro-Bros, was competing against 38 other teams from 20 other schools, including high schools.
Overall, Reek’s two robotics teams took sixth out of the 38 teams.
Reek’s second robotics team, calling itself MAK2, included Meara Heiselmann, fifth grade, Annabelle Pearce, sixth grade, and Kayla Heiselmann and Kylie Kundert, both seventh-graders.
They built a sumobot designed to compete in a match in which a bot tries to push another bot out of a six-foot diameter circle.
Unfortunately, the MAK2 team was eliminated early on, losing in the first round by one point.
Reek’s robotics team is in its fourth year.
The students all got medals, and the Ro-Bros got a plaque.
“It’s the best they’ve done in four years,” said Carie Ruhl, the robotics team coach.
Reek is a relatively small school, with 140 students.
Pat Hoppe, Gateway electrical engineering teacher, helped start the Gateway robotics competition.
“We wanted to put forward a fun engineering and design competition,” Hoppe said.
The robotics meet is divided into four competitions, sumo, a slalom obstacle course, a skill competition that requires the robot to complete a task, and a design documentation and presentation, during which students explain to judges how they designed and built their robots.
There are no age or grade divisions. All high schools and elementary schools compete against one another equally.
“Quite honestly, the age doesn’t matter,” Hoppe said. “It’s not now strong you are or how old you are; it’s what you know.”
Ruhl, who is librarian and reading teacher at Reek, said she knew nothing about robots when she started the team four years ago.
“I saw other local schools doing it, and I thought it might be something our students would enjoy,” Ruhl said.
This year, the teams also have some family connections. Ruhl’s son, Andrew, drove the bot for the Ro-Bros. And Meara and Kayla Heiselmann of MAK2 are sisters.
This year’s all-boy and all-girl teams were unusual, said Ruhl. She said that in the past, teams were co-ed. The program is open to students in grades five through eight.
The robots get re-purposed for each competition, although the school will buy upgrades, like the claw used in the skillbot competition, Ruhl said.
Ruhl said the team isn’t for everyone. But all seven of the team members said they were intrigued by robots and what makes them function.
Ryan said that he has long been interested in what makes things go.
“Whenever I could get my hands on something, I’d take it apart to see how it works,” he said.