WHITEWATER — For the third consecutive year, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has been named among the Colleges of Distinction — a national honor that recognizes campuses for exceptional teaching and dedication to student success.
“At UW-Whitewater, the student experience is a rich and vibrant one, where Warhawks are encouraged to be inquisitive and actively learn inside and outside the classroom,” said Chancellor Dwight C. Watson. “Our caring and talented faculty go beyond the course material to engage students in research and connect them with invaluable internships and job opportunities.”
Colleges of Distinction’s selection process consists of a review of each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, alumni success, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and more. Schools are accepted on the basis that they adhere to the four distinctions — engaged students, great teaching, successful outcomes and having a vibrant community.
“Recognition as a College of Distinction highlights the many ways in which UW-Whitewater serves our students on both an academic and personal level,” said Lynsey Schwabrow, chief of institutional research and planning. “By focusing on the qualitative experiences that help students learn, grow, and succeed, Colleges of Distinction designation underlines how the university prepares our students to successfully engage within the global marketplace and to become responsible citizens and future leaders in our communities.”
In addition to receiving the campus-wide badge of distinction, UW-Whitewater earned additional badges to highlight the university’s excellence in business and education, career development and as a public institution in Wisconsin.
UW-Whitewater also recently received national recognition as the safest campus in Wisconsin.