A look back at MLK's visit to Williams Bay and the pivotal role it played in civil rights

Those associated with Conference Point, however, take pride in knowing that King and some of his associates spent time there, Meisner said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s just pretty cool when you think of them being on the property,” she said.

Among others believed to have participated in the gathering were Andrew Young, who later became mayor of Atlanta and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; James Bevel, who had joined King months earlier in the “Bloody Sunday” march in Selma, Alabama; and Al Raby, who became an influential political figure in Chicago and today has a high school named after him.

The Regional News at the time reported that 200 people participated in the retreat, which took place from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 1965. King addressed the crowd on Oct. 9, and was quoted in the newspaper as saying that the Chicago movement would be “a pilot project” for civil rights efforts in other northern cities.

According to some participants, the racial makeup of those in attendance was approximately half black and half white.

Because King had become a controversial figure in America, the gathering was not without its tense moments.