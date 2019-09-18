Residents in the Geneva Manor subdivision in Lake Geneva want to make traffic safer by erecting a new stop sign at what they consider a dangerous intersection on Lake Shore Drive.
Leaders of the Geneva Manor Association have asked city officials to install a stop sign on Lake Shore Drive at Lake View Drive to control speeding near their neighborhood.
Carol Zimmermann, a board member for the association, said she is concerned about children who cross that intersection to get to a park, while traffic is speeding past.
“We’re concerned that a child or an adult might be injured,” she said.
Jennifer Heaton, another association board member, agreed that the stop sign is needed to encourage motorists to hit the brakes.
“We just want our residents — especially our children — to be safe,” Heaton said.
Geneva Manor is located west of downtown Lake Geneva and south of Main Street, in an area along the lake with a private park.
Residents presented their stop sign request Sept. 10 at a meeting of the Lake Geneva City Council public works committee.
The public works committee unanimously endorsed the stop sign, which next goes before the finance committee and then the full city council.
Alderwoman Selena Proksa said residents approached her in July about the stop sign, and when she approached the police department, officials there agreed that a stop sign is warranted.
“They are in agreement that there can be and are issues there,” Proksa said.
City public works director Tom Earle said he is confident the stop sign will be approved.
“It would be safe to say that it would be in for next season,” Earle said.
Zimmermann responded by saying, “The sooner, the better.”
Zimmermann said the homeowners association has appealed to its own residents to slow down when driving into the neighborhood. But it has not changed behavior.
“We hope that some form of control with signs and tickets would communicate a clear and strong message,” she said.
Pete Peterson, who lives in the Geneva Manor subdivision, said he, too, is worried about speeding motorists when he and his grandchildren are trying to cross the intersection to get to a park.
“It’s just like a racetrack,” Peterson said. “It’s a safety thing.”
Alderman Tim Dunn said the city should consider installing stop signs at more high-traffic intersections.
“Maybe we should make a survey around town,” Dunn said, “to identify some potentially dangerous intersections — and do something about it.”
