Abbey Resort employee housing proposed, upsetting many neighbors

He said he and other property owners oppose the structure because it would create too high of a building density and would not allow for landscape buffers.

Rules, rules, rules

One public comment in favor of the residential structure came from villa owner Ed Green, who spoke on behalf of the Abbey Marina board.

Green said he and other board members understand many of the concerns neighbors have regarding the structure but that they have faith in the Abbey Resort to manage the building and its occupants in a way where no issues would arise.

He said he is confident the resort will effectively enforce rules on the building and its occupants to maintain a safe and attractive atmosphere in the resort.

“The most important thing I want the community to hear from me and our board is that this is a good project and an answer for everyone,” he said. “It is a win, win, win scenarios but with that being said, rules, rules, rules.”

Employees living in the new building would not be permitted to have guests, would not allowed to have alcohol on the grounds and could not gather in groups of six or more, according to attorney Christina Green.