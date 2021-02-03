Abbey Resort employee housing proposed, upsetting many neighbors

FONTANA — More time has been allowed for the consideration of a contentious seasonal employee housing building proposed to be built on the Abbey Resort property.
The Abbey Resort submitted an application on Dec. 8, 2020 for the village to amend its zoning code to allow for the construction of a two-story, 13-unit seasonal employee housing building on what is currently a parking lot on the Abbey Resort property.
In addition to the zoning change request, the Abbey Resort has also requested a conditional use permit for construction of the building.
The proposal has been met with an outpouring of objections from neighbors of the proposed project area, many who are residents of the Abbey Villa.
While the proposal received a recommendation for approval from the village plan commission during their Jan. 25 meeting, the village board unanimously voted to table the proposals and have the plan commission revisit the proposals after over a dozen residents spoke against the project during the board’s Feb. 1 meeting.
The plan commission will now revisit the building plans, which have been adjusted so the proposed building is reduced in size and number of units. The commission is scheduled to meet next on Feb. 22.
Objections
Village residents have voiced objections to the proposed building’s design, its impact on nearby property values, its potential impact on traffic in the area and a number of other aspects of the project.
Village attorney Dale Thorpe said the village received 41 letters from village residents voicing opposition on the matter.
Some neighbors of the projects site have also complained about the short notice they received regarding the project.
Abbey Villa residents have claimed they received a notification about the project proposal one week before the village plan commission meeting where the proposal was considered.
The proposed building is plotted for construction on a parking lot currently used by the resort to store building materials and resort vehicles. The triangular parking lot is located south of the main Abbey Resort building and north of the eastern branch of the Abbey Villas.
Under the proposal, 13 of the units would be studio-style apartments with two beds per unit, a kitchen area, seating area and full bedroom. A single one-bedroom apartment unit is also included in the proposal as well as an interior lounge area available to all occupants and two storage units.
The proposed building would take up 23 parking spaces but would allow for 13 garages and three surface parking spots, keeping the Abbey Resort within its minimum requirement for parking spaces mandated under the village’s building code.
Both project applications were first considered by the village plan commission during their Jan. 25 meeting.
Commissioners voted to recommend the village board approve both applications, with each receiving six votes in favor and one against. In both instances, commissioner Cindy Wilson voted against the recommendation.
Needing to remain competitive
During the Jan. 25 meeting, Abbey Resort attorney Christina Green said the resort is interested in offering on-site living accommodations for seasonal employees it hires each year to remain competitive for those entering the hospitality industry.
She said many other hotels, including the Grand Geneva Resort, offer on-site living accommodations to employees, making them attractive options to hospitality workers looking to gain experience.
For years the Abbey Resort has housed seasonal employees in rental homes in the village, requiring them to travel to the resort for work.
“What they’ve done in the past is rent housing, instead we’re bringing the housing onto the property,” Green said during the presentation.
During the Jan. 25 plan commission meeting, nearly a dozen neighbors of the Abbey Resort, many of whom are unit owners in the Abbey Villas Condominium Association, urged commissioners to reject the proposal.
Village residents claimed the new employee housing building would cause a litany of problems including decreased property value, safety concerns, traffic issues and conflicts with the village’s comprehensive plan.
Public comments
Abbey Villa unit owner of 27 years Maria Dicaprio said during public comment she believes the building will bring additional congestion and traffic to the area. She also said that Abbey Resort guests would have to pass the building when coming to the resort’s main parking lot and that it would “make a bad impression” on resort guests.
“This building will be a detriment not only to the hotel but Abbey Villa owners and it should not be built,” she said.
Dan Rozinski, an Abbey Villa condo owner said he is concerned the new housing would pose a safety risk to his daughter, who he said plays with friends in the area frequently.
“In addition to my safety concerns, I certainly believe the property values for all the villas would certainly decrease,” he said during the meeting.
Ryan Southwick, the owner of a condo management group called Lakes Property Management said his company oversees six condos within a mile of the Abbey Resort and that he has received correspondence from some owners about the proposed residential structure.
He said he and other property owners oppose the structure because it would create too high of a building density and would not allow for landscape buffers.
Rules, rules, rules
One public comment in favor of the residential structure came from villa owner Ed Green, who spoke on behalf of the Abbey Marina board.
Green said he and other board members understand many of the concerns neighbors have regarding the structure but that they have faith in the Abbey Resort to manage the building and its occupants in a way where no issues would arise.
He said he is confident the resort will effectively enforce rules on the building and its occupants to maintain a safe and attractive atmosphere in the resort.
“The most important thing I want the community to hear from me and our board is that this is a good project and an answer for everyone,” he said. “It is a win, win, win scenarios but with that being said, rules, rules, rules.”
Employees living in the new building would not be permitted to have guests, would not allowed to have alcohol on the grounds and could not gather in groups of six or more, according to attorney Christina Green.
She also said during the meeting that quiet hours would be enforced from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., and that any employee disrespecting the rules, management, guests or residents would be promptly evicted.
“We just want to reassure the neighbors who are concerned about whether we’re bringing in some kind of dangerous element to the community, we’re really not,” she said.
Jim Provosnick, the president of the Abbey Villa Condominium Association board, said he has received dozens of calls from villa owners who oppose the building.
He said during the meeting that he does not believe the Abbey Resort management would effectively enforce rules they impose on the building and its occupants.
“Rules are worthless unless you have a policing mechanism,” he said.