- Catholic Central High School recently announced its first semester honor roll, which included several students from the area. Those receiving high honors include: Fontana: Grace Fiorillo; Genoa City: Bernadette Frisch; Lake Geneva: Douglas Januszewski, Anthony Ricci, Giacomo Ricci, Luke Sassano, Mia Sassano, Megan Clifford and Madeline von Rabeneau; Williams Bay: John Huffman; Receiving honors were: Christian Cox, of Fontana; Emma Luczkowski, of Genoa City; and Zoe Sassano, of Lake Geneva.
- Eight Badger High School students recently earned industry certifications. Receiving NCLCA Principals of Livestock Selection & Evaluation certification were Zoe Bird and Savannah Siegler. Jazzmin Blair, Tyler Hansen, Jessica Hernandez, Carly Jacquart, Amie Marak and Karen Vega all received Elanco Fundamentals of Animal Science certification.
- U.S. Air Force Airman Piper J. Radtke graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. She is a 2018 graduate of Badger High School, Lake Geneva.
- Megan Batz of Lake Geneva was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phil Kappa Phil.
- Caroline Terry of Elkhorn highlighted her research at the University of Alabama during the Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity Conference on March 27. Terry’s presentation was on “Sex differences in terrestrial jumping performance and its repeatability in an amphibious fish” in the Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Mathematics and Water category.