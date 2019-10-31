Margaret Stehno, of Lake Geneva, made the spring 2019 Dean’s List at Hiram College, in Hiram, Ohio.
Brian Kuehl and Jackie Carper, both of Lake Geneva, were named to the 2018-19 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
Makenna Castleman, of Lake Geneva, made the spring 2019 Dean’s List at UW-Oshkosh.
Emmalei T. King, of Lake Geneva, has made the honor roll with a straight-A average as a junior studying environmental sciences at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.
Russell Prichard, of Lake Geneva, studied at the Jazz I Session at Birch Creek Music Performance Center in Egg Harbor. He was one of 49 other musicians from around the country to attend.
Joseph Pegura, of Genoa City, received a bachelor of arts degree May 19 from Millikin University, in Decatur, Illinois.
Elkhorn native Olivia May will compete for the UW-Whitewater women’s soccer team during the 2019 season. The UW-W freshman is majoring in mathematics.
Michael Steurer, of Elkhorn, has been named to the Bob Jones University Bruins men’s cross country team roster. Steurer is a freshman at the university, majoring in physics.
Caden Reece and Alex Heath, both of Elkhorn, are on the 2019 roster for the UW-Whitewater Warhawk men’s soccer team.
Joseph Ippolito, of Genoa City, and Maryelizabeth Norton, of Elkhorn, graduated from Western Technical College in La Crosse.
Alejandra Gonzalez, of Genoa City, and Morgan Olson, of Elkhorn, are enrolled in the most academically accomplished class at the University of Iowa, in Iowa City. The undergrad class has the hist grade point average in the school’s 172-year history. Gonzalez and Olson are first-year students in the university’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Isabella Peetz, of Lake Geneva, participated in Summer Opportunities for Intellectual Activites (SOFIA), a three-week research and inquiry program with Monmouth College, of Monmouth, Illinois. She also recently joined the Monmouth College Chorale, the women’s swimming and diving team and the Alpha Xi Delta women’s fraternity.
Sam Bochat, of Elkhorn, helped stage and play a role in the UW-Whitewater’s production of “Resort 76.”
Braden Kundert, of Lake Geneva, won the Outstanding Witness Award in the Carthage College mock trial team