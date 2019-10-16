Lake Geneva city government may have to tow the line on spending for new equipment the next few years.
City Administrator Dave Nord told aldermen Oct. 8 that if they approved all equipment replacement requests in the city’s 2020 budget, the estimated $5 million cost over the next five years could leave the equipment replacement fund depleted.
“It’s fine in the next five years,” Nord said. “It’s terrible in year six.”
The city has received about $881,000 in equipment replacement requests for 2020, and only has about $600,000 available for next year in the equipment replacement fund.
Among the purchases in jeopardy is a mobile command unit that would be used by both the police department and fire department during major emergencies.
Aldermen on the finance, license & regulation committee recommended removing the mobile command unit purchase from the 2020 budget.
The vehicle is projected to cost about $500,000 over two years, or about $250,000 a year.
“I think it’s an important piece,” Alderman Doug Skates said. “I just don’t think in 2020 it’s something the city could afford to buy.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund agreed.
“It’s a lot of money — half a million dollars for a truck with a bunch of communication equipment in it,” Hedlund said.
Representatives of the police and fire department said they understand if the purchase must be postponed.
Police Lt. Ed Gritzner said the departments probably could go another year without a mobile command unit, but one is needed within the next few years. When there is a major emergency, the department parks two squad cars next to each other, and there are four officers in each vehicle communicating on different radio frequencies.
“It’s problematic to run a successful incident command,” Gritzner said. “We’re not sending our people into the field with the appropriate tools to do their job.”
Fire Chief John Peters said even though a mobile command unit is needed, the departments could find alternatives.
“If funding doesn’t allow it, that’s what we would do,” Peters said.
Some aldermen also proposed cutting funds for a new air boat for the fire department, which would cost $125,000. The boat would be used for water rescue emergencies.
“I question the value against the expense of the vehicle,” Hedlund said.
Peters said the current boat is a 1995 model, leaks, and has been out of service nine times during the past two years. He said the boat has been used to rescue people stranded on the ice on Geneva Lake.
“It’s necessary for response,” he said.
After some discussion, the aldermen decided to leave the air boat in the 2020 budget.
Alderwoman Selena Proksa said even though she is pleased that the boat was staying in the budget for now, she said other equipment would need to be trimmed in its place.
“I want to get it significantly lower,” she said of the city’s equipment budget for next year.
The budget has to be approved by the full city council by the end of the year. Nord told aldermen they would have more opportunities to discuss the budget during upcoming meetings.