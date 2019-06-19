Lake Geneva aldermen want to get moving when it comes to revisiting new parking kiosks and deciding on an investment that could total nearly $500,000.
The city council voted in February to spend $495,000 to purchase new touch-screen parking kiosks to replace the existing fleet of push-button kiosks that are regarded as outdated.
The current 66 kiosks were installed in 2011.
After questions were raised about the $7,500-per-kiosk cost, however, aldermen in April decided to postpone the purchase to discuss other potential options.
At a June 11 meeting of the city council public works committee, some aldermen voiced concern about what they perceive as a lack of progress in resolving the issue.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he thought the goal was to approve a plan for parking kiosks in September and then have new kiosks installed in November and December.
“If we don’t get this started soon, we’re not going to make that deadline,” Hedlund said.
Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, the city’s parking operations manager, indicated that she was waiting for the city council to make a decision on the issue.
Martinez-Mullally has urged replacing the current kiosks, warning that the current fleet is nearing the end of its life cycle.
“I can put a Band Aid on this and wait another couple of years,” she told the public works committee. “But there’s unknowns.”
After putting a hold on the $500,000 purchase, aldermen discussed seeking other vendor proposals and looking for possible cost savings, including possibly buying fewer than 66 kiosks.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said the parking kiosk issue has been stalled because the city has been dealing with other issues, such as the Riviera renovation and security requests for the west end boat pier.
Flower said she would like to consider the kiosk purchase before the city begins discussing its new annual budget in the fall.
“We have a lot of things going on in the community,” she said.
Alderman Ken Howell proposed conducting a special workshop meeting to discuss options on the issue.
“The sooner the better,” he said. “Then we can get it done.”
After taking no vote and making no decision, the public works committee agreed to discuss the matter again in July.
Alderman Doug Skates said he would like to meet with potential bidders so they can explain their products and services. Having more information from vendors would help the city make a decision, Skates said.
“I would like us to be able to ask these guys hard questions,” he said.
Alderwoman Selena Proksa said she wants to consider as many options as possible before making a decision.
“When we do make a decision, it’s probably going to be a very expensive decision,” Proksa said. “It would be good to know that we exhausted all the options in making an informed choice.”
Howell said he wants to make a purchase that will last the city for several years, hopefully for 10 years.
“We’re going to make a big monetary investment for something,” he said. “I don’t want it to be for one year.”