Lake Geneva aldermen have identified a funding source for a new study on the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, but some city officials are having second thoughts about the study.
The city council voted 6-2 on Sept. 23 to use $29,500 from a city contingency fund to pay planners from Vandewalle & Associates to develop a concept plan for the former golf course property.
Aldermen John Halverson and Shari Straube voted “no.”
The city currently has about $122,000 in the contingency fund.
The concept plan would include three options for developing the former Hillmoor site, with one of the three options being approved. The plan also includes a public open house where residents would have an opportunity to review the plan and provide input.
However, the city council Sept. 23 voted 4-3-1 to reconsider authorizing the concept plan at the council’s Oct. 14 meeting. Aldermen Doug Skates, Selena Proksa and Cindy Flower voted against the reconsideration, and Alderman Richard Hedlund abstained.
The council approved the concept plan Sept. 9 by a 6-2 margin.
Straube proposed the reconsideration, saying that even though she voted in favor of the study, she now believes the city should wait for property owner White River Holdings LLC to present its own plans to the city.
“Honestly, I think we’re putting the cart before the horse,” Straube said. “I feel they should come to us with ideas.”
Mayor Tom Hartz said the concept plan would allow the city to tell White River Holdings how the city wants the property to be developed.
“If we don’t give them any direction, I don’t think that’s the best interest of the city,” Hartz said. “We want something that’s realistic and responsive to the community’s needs.”
Flower said conducting the study also would allow the city to explore different options for the property.
“This is an opportunity to debate and discuss what that looks like,” Flower said.
Straube said another reason she wants to to reconsider the study is because she believes residents would only be allowed to provide input on the approved option and not all three proposals. She said she also suspects that all three proposals would include changing the zoning of the property.
Hartz said that is not the case. He said the current zoning and land use would still be considered, and residents would be able to view all three options during a joint city council and plan commission meeting.
“I don’t know where that information came from or whether that was a rumor,” Hartz told Straube.
Alderman Ken Howell asked whether the council should reconsider voting on a funding source for the study if the study itself is being reconsidered.
Hartz asked City Administrator David Nord if the agreement between the city and Vandewalle for the concept plan had been signed. Nord indicated that there has not been a signed agreement between the city and the planning company.