Increased security on a Lake Geneva city boat pier could come in the form of a sign rather than a gate or other tougher measure.
Boat owners who use the pier have asked for stepped up security, saying that people walking on the pier have vandalized boats and created other problems.
City officials had discussed installing a locked gate and then a swinging gate to keep non-boat owners off the west-end pier, located near Riviera Beach.
Aldermen, however, now say they have reservations about inhibiting public access to a pier that is owned by the public.
“I think our residents have a right to go on there,” Alderwoman Selena Proksa said. “I think the issues we’ve had with vandalism and things like that — that’s on the city.”
Proksa said there would not be security issues on the pier if the city had patrolled the area better in recent years.
Members of the city council finance, license and regulation committee May 21 endorsed erecting a sign that tells visitors at the pier that they cannot fish, sunbathe or walk their dogs on the pier.
Officials also are discussing increasing police patrols at the pier.
The committee’s recommendation for a sign will next be considered by the full city council.
Boat owner Todd Krowski told aldermen that the city should install both a sign and a gate to improve security at the pier.
“I think you’re going to need a gate and signage to detour people from going down there,” Krowski said.
City officials have been discussing the pier security issue for the past few months after boat owners who rent space have complained about vandalism to their boats, dogs running loose and people jumping off the pier to swim in Geneva Lake.
The city-owned pier has about 50 boat slips that boat owners rent for $1,700 to $2,000 a year.
Non-boat owners, however, also enjoy walking on the pier, sometimes with their dogs, and sometimes jumping off the pier to take a swim.
City officials considered installing a security gate at a cost of $6,450, then considered a swing gate costing $750. But some aldermen now say that because the pier is open to the public, it should not have a gate.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said installing a gate would be “over the top.”
Alderman Doug Skates said he believes a sign would be enough to discourage unwanted activity on the pier.
“People will slowly get the message,” he said. “Once people figure out what’s allowed somewhere, they start policing it on their own. They will tell somebody: ‘You’re going to get in trouble. Get your dog off.’”
Skates said the city could reconsider a gate later.
“We may look at it down the road,” he said. “Right now, you have to strike some happy balance.”